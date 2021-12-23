Sergio Ramos is expelled after hitting his rival with his butt! | VIDEO

Editorial Mediotiempo

Bad and bad for the Spanish defender. Sergio Ramos it comes recovering of a long injury that has kept him away from the courts and now himself ‘has unsubscribed’, Well, in the duel between Lorient and PSG, saw his first red card in France.

It is important to remember that Sergio Ramos, since the season started, He has only been able to see action in three games, counting this; of the last two, one was in Ligue 1 against him Saint Etienne (played the 90s) and the other in the Coupe de France before Entente feignies (played 45 minutes).

Why was Sergio Ramos expelled?

This day in the duel with him PSG the ex-madridista did not start headline, rather, he did it from the bench. Mauricio Pochettino gave him admission at halftime, so that I would only play 45 minutes… That before he was expelled.

At minute 81 Sergio Ramos made a lack and show you the first yellow card, so it seemed that he was going to ‘relax’ and be more cautious about the final part of the duel, but he did not.

To the minute 86 Ramos cut a counterattack where he wanted to deceive the referee, well butt hit Terem Moffi, who had already won his back, and sent him to the pasture; the whistler showed him a second preventive card and had to go to the locker room.

It only took 3 games to see his first red card inside of League 1, remembering that in the Real Madrid and the Red National Team the spanish defender left ejected about 20 times, so it maintains its negative streak.

The PSG suffered more until the last moments but at least rescued the draw against Lorient with a late goal from Mauro Icardi.