Select the words most used in the year, “a playful exercise”: Gonzalo Celorio

One of the playful exercises that develop the Association of Academies of the Spanish Language (Asale) and the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) is the selection of five most used words in a year, within a collaborative effort, explains Gonzalo celorio, director of the Mexican Academy of the Language (AML).

“This is an exercise that seems a bit playful to me, but it is still representative of the social, cultural or linguistic problems that prevail in a certain period. It is impressive to note that this year the most frequent words coincided with the words of last year, because we have not come out of the pandemic ”.

In an interview with MILLENNIUM, The writer shares that some of the proposed words, by consensus of all the academies, They were a vaccine, a pandemic – which was already present last year -, a mask, herd immunity – it was not there last year – and “another that is not used much in Mexico, such as teleworking.”

“There was not too significant a variance between last year and this year. It does not seem particularly relevant to me, if it is a bit nice to know the words that are most frequently in the general speech of the Spanish language”.

One of the most rigorous and collaborative works between the Asale and the RAE is the Spanish dictionary, originally conceived three centuries ago, and made from Spain, “and almost for Spain, when the Spanish language that was not spoken in the Iberian Peninsula was considered, it was peripheral Spanish, often with a derogatory connotation.”

"Now we are on an equal footing and the Association of Academies participates with specific commissions in the annual modification of the dictionary and, as it is electronic, these modifications can be made much more quickly; Before, you had to wait at least a decade for an edition to come out, since it must be taken into account that there have only been 23 editions in 300 years. Now, the dictionary is corrected or increased practically every year ".











Dictionary of Mexicanisms

The Spanish dictionary it has one billion consultations a year, consolidated as an instrument that has great authority, the elaboration of which is given with the assistance of all the academies. “We have a commission that is dedicated to continuously working on updating the dictionary,” explains Gonzalo Celorio.

In 2010 the first edition of the Dictionary of Mexicanisms, coordinated by Concepción Company Company, in collaboration with Ernesto de la Peña. Although its update has taken time, everything is ready to appear published in 2022, under the seal of Espasa-Calpe, now with an addition: “Dictionary of Mexicanisms, own and shared.”

“Political borders do not correspond to those established by linguistics: there may be a greater closeness between the Spanish spoken in Chiapas and that spoken in Guatemala, than between the one spoken in Chiapas and that of Sonora; If we took into account the criterion that Mexicanism is a meaning that is used mostly in Mexico and not in any other country, our dictionary would have a few pages, because many of these voices are supranational ”.

According to Gonzalo Celorio, we work with our own Mexicanisms and also with those that are shared with other countries, mainly bordering countries, although it was conceived as a synchronic, not historical dictionary: the word chocolate does not appear, even if it is of Mexican origin. because it is now a universal domain, it is no longer a Mexicanism, it has an international character.

