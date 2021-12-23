Santos Laguna who seeks to ‘repatriate’ the ‘Gullit’ Peña

It is a reality that the winter transfer market handles an infinity of assumptions and rumors. Despite this, the possibility that Carlos ‘Gullit’ Peña return to Mexico could come true.

The Mexican soccer player currently works in the

Guatemala National Football League

with the team Antigua Guatemala Soccer Club of the first division of the Chapin country. Rumors indicate that the Tamaulipas is not living his best moment and would seek to have another opportunity in Mexican soccer.

Caixinha and Santos would be interested in the ‘Gullit’

The return of the Portuguese coach to the Liga BBVA MX opens a deck of possibilities that many players of his trust will return. This is the case of the ‘Gullit’, who was directed by

Pedro Caixinha

at Scottish Rangers in 2017. Now, in his second stage at Santos Laguna, the European coach could ‘repatriate’ Carlos Peña.

The last teams in Mexico that the Aztec midfielder played with were the Rays of Necaxa (2018) in the first division and Correcaminos (2020) in the

Liga BBVA Expansión MX.



Diego Valdés left Santos to sign with America

The Chilean footballer was one of the casualties of the lagoon team in this winter market.

Diego Valdes

, a 27-year-old midfielder, will play for the Águilas del América the Grita México Clausura 2022. This situation could also be a factor for ‘Gullit’ to occupy this position that was left vacant in the ‘Los Guerreros’ scheme.

The pressure on social networks was noted in the weeks prior to the signing of Valdés. The fans of Conjunto de Coapa created a trend on social networks with the hashtag #NoRefuerzosNoHayAbono given the lack of signings that the azulcrema team had had and also, after the elimination of the Scream Mexico Opening 2021, before Pumas of the UNAM.

With the Verdiblanco team, he played 101 games, in which he scored 21 goals and provided 18 assists; He played the final against Cruz Azul in the 2020 Guardianes tournament, however, he could not lift the title.