Samsung could be the first to adopt Fuchsia, Google’s operating system

Over several years the Google operating system, Fuchsia, that this 2021 finally reached the devices Nest Hub first generation and threatens to replace Android and Chrome OS for years to come. However, little has been known about the brands that could join the project and adopt this operating system.

In this context, since this December 21, a alleged leak that ensures that Samsung would be the first to adopt it. It all started the past in May 2021, when places like 9to5Google They claimed that Samsung was collaborating with Google to develop the Fuchsia operating system.

This led to the leaker Dohyun kim said that Samsung will make use of Fuchsia in some of its devices, although this could only be seen several years from now, as they are supposedly still in development work.

Officially none of the technology companies have given any reports about it, so everything continues as a rumor.

Even if Android is one of the most important mobile operating systems in the world, for Google it is still a problem that it has a basis in Linux and that it must surrender to the requirements of the GPL license of said kernel. For this reason, for five years, the company owned by Alphabet Inc. has been working on a system Open source, that is to say ‘open resources’ that allows you to have full control of said platform and license it autonomously and uniquely.

This is precisely Fuchsia: a project built under a microkernel called Zircon that, unlike Android, it has no middlemen in its main code, from what you could say is 100% Google DNA which allows the company to have a free and open source software.

Now, while Fuchsia is growing little by little among Nest Hub devices, every day there are more rumors that ensure that This new project will sooner or later become the replacement for Android as Google’s official mobile operating system.

For the moment, there is no official version of this hypothesis, but doubts are already beginning to sink in as a reality in the world of programming.

Also, Google does not help much to dispel them. Although he has never established Fuchsia as his new ‘spoiled’, the truth is that there is more and more evidence that would show that this statement could be true. An example of this is the recent call for work that Google launched on its Careers platform, in which it requested a “plant software engineer” for its team of Fuchsia Devices.

Although a simple job proposal does not say much about Google’s intentions with this operating system, the truth is that in this there are two keys: the word “devices” (devices in Spanish) that makes clear a plurality of devices, in addition to the information that the company offers in the ‘About work’ section.

From the first key it can be analyzed that there will be more than one device to which Google wants to add Fuchsia. On the other hand, in the data About work There are several parts that support this thesis:

“In 2021 we sent Fuchsia to millions of Google smart displays, now now is the time to expand to smart devices additional and other form factors. Join us and work on the next generation Google operating system! ”Is one of the fragments of this text, in which Google clearly requests an engineer to support the expansion of Fuchsia to new devices.

