Ryan García announced his return after mental problems

The great American prospect, Ryan Garcia, is back and will return to boxing after a few weeks away due to psychological problems, which kept him from boxing for a few weeks. García has already announced his return at the social networks In the past week.

“I’ll be back soon. The pain made me stronger. I pray that my enemies do not go through what I went through ”.

García has gone through problems of depression and anxiety, after which he decided to suspend the defense of the title Interim World Boxing Council (CMB), against the Dominican Javier “El Abejón” Fortuna scheduled for July 9.

After García’s resignation, the WBC showed his support and gave him the necessary time for his recovery. It seems that shortly he will start the return to training and will start his return, presumably for September.

Garcia’s last fight was against Luke Campbell on January 2. Ryan Garcia is a boxer With millions of young followers on social media and his popularity is expected to be a gold mine, to attract future fans, he is expected to be the next big media star of boxing.