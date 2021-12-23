Rihanna’s wax figure causes controversy on the web: she is cataloged as “the worst in the world” | Entertainment and Shows

Known are the wax figures of the Madame Tussands Museum, located in various cities around the world. There, characters from music, film and television are recreated, drawing the attention of tourists.

Now, on the occasion of the approaching Christmas, a new collection was inaugurated in Berlin, and one of the most striking figures corresponds to the singer and businesswoman Rihanna.

But far from getting applause, the piece has generated controversy, and has even been classified as “the worst in the world” in social networks, since there is not much resemblance to the real artist.

According to BioBioChile, some already She has been compared to an African American version of Lily Allen, and also with the American youtuber Biannca Prince.

In relation to his anatomy, there were also criticisms: the sculpture, in profile, does not at all evoke the interpreter of Umbrella.

Christmas surprise

Last November, when it was declared an independent republic, Barbados named Rihanna as a “national heroine” during a ceremony where the first president of the artist’s country of origin was sworn in.

Given the importance and popularity of women, her name was essential in the new collection. A) Yes, the statue of Rihanna is customized with a hat and an Old Easter suit, but his face is very different from the original.

On social media, Madame Tussauds Museum photos quickly became an incentive for memes and jokes.

So far, the museum has chosen not to issue official statements regarding the controversy.