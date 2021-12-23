Rihanna wears her brand interiors and looks fantastic | INSTAGRAM

The beauty model Y Barbadian singerRihanna has been venturing into the world of fashion as a designer, creating impressive textile pieces that help her figure look much more beautiful than it already is.

On many occasions he has managed to have the opportunity to participate as a model within his own brand, this is what happened in this photo shoot that we will share with you today, which was rescued by his fan base who create Instagram accounts to rescue only is better content.

It is a snapshot in which we could see the famous singer posing from a Set arranged for the promotion of this interesting product, Fenty interiors, with a very interesting print of mixed colors.

In addition, the prints that are in said room helped a lot to make the photo look very creative, the same artist is the one in charge of taking care of all the details and aspects in each of her pieces of work, whether they are photographic sessions or delivery. of products.

As we know Rihanna has had many looks and this time we can see when she had her hair long and with a brown tone, approaching reddish tones, a tone that really makes a perfect contrast with her beauty.

Rihanna has proven to be a top-notch model and artist in every aspect that she tackles.



It is very important that we remember that your brand has had a scope that you never imagined, it has become one of the most important catwalks in the world of fashion and Fashion, you can see it on Amazon Prime Video and it has three volumes, Savage x Fenty Vol. 1,2 and 3.

It is a show of lights, colors, music and of course the participation of Rihanna in every aspect, both designing the clothes and the Show itself, it could be said that one of the best works that Rihanna has done in her entire life.

It is a show of lights, colors, music and of course the participation of Rihanna in every aspect, both designing the clothes and the Show itself, it could be said that one of the best works that Rihanna has done in her entire life.