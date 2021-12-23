Rihanna, Ariana Grande or Justin Timberlake … unite against the Atlanta shootings with #StopAsianHate | Big Bang

The world can be a cruel and unfair place, but there are many celebrities who use their social speaker to try to prevent this from happening. Since the start of the pandemic, lhe Asian community has been the victim of harassment and racist and xenophobic attacks to such an extent that just a few days ago, eight innocent people, seven of them Asian women, They were murdered in different massage parlors in the city of Atlanta.

Artists, writers, singers, actors and actresses … have wanted to raise their voices against hatred and express their rejection of this terrible event. Under the hashtag #StopAsianHateRihanna Jackson Wang, Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake or Ashley park They have given their support to all those who have suffered these attacks.

Rihanna, Jackson Wang, Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake … the artists who have come together against hate

Rihanna, “hatred must stop”

what happened yesterday in Atlanta was brutal, tragic & is certainly not an isolated incident by any means. AAPI hate has been rampantly perpetuated & it’s disgusting! I’m heartbroken for the Asian community & my heart is with the loved ones of those we lost. The hate must stop. pic.twitter.com/rkxZDnxG9E – Rihanna (@rihanna) March 18, 2021

Moved by what happened, the singer described the crime as “brutal and tragic”, although unfortunately, it is not an isolated case. With a “broken heart”, the interpreter of umbrella He showed all his support for the Asian community.

Ashley Park, “It is a direct cause of anti-Asian speeches”

Through a video that the actress shared on social networks, we can see Park really affected by talking about the situation that people who, like her, are of Asian origin are living in the United States. “These murders, the countless acts of violence against businesses and white terrorism towards our communities are a direct cause of the anti-Asian speeches of politicians and leaders,” he sentenced “

Jackson Wang, “the world needs love more than ever”

As an asian myself, what has been happening is truly heartbreaking.

Hatred and racism of any kind is not acceptable.

I truly believe no one is born hating. Those who have hated must have learned to hate. If anyone can learn to hate then they can learn to love.#StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/XsCrxpv2QJ – Jackson Wang 王 嘉爾 왕 잭슨 (@ JacksonWang852) March 18, 2021

The singer Jackson Wang, a member of the South Korean group Got7 expressed his hatred through these words. “The world needs love now more than ever. Please use your voice and I will do my best to use mine. We will lift each other up and make a change together.”

Kris Jenner, “It’s not something we can ignore”

The matriarch of the Kardashian clan expressed her support for the Asian community asking that this crime not be in vain nor will a justification be sought, since the only reason to commit this is disproportionate hatred.

Shonda Rhimes or Kate Hudson, “Stop Asian Hate”

Shonda rhimes or Kate Hudson, among many others, shared an image with the message “Stop Asian Hate”, calling these incidents “outrageous” and “terrible”.

Ariana Grande

The singer Ariana Grande, through stories published on her Instagram account, asked that the shooting be classified as a “hate crime against Asian Americans.”

Justin timberlake

The actor retweeted a statement from the NAACP in which condemned the crime, who described it as “a disgusting and disturbing example of how the spread of national terrorism has been allowed to torment communities.”

A disgusting and disturbing example of how the spread of domestic terrorism has been allowed to torment communities. These acts are the visible manifestation of hateful words birthing hateful acts! An attack on One is an attack on ALL!#StopAsianHatehttps://t.co/Dba3F7gdRc – NAACP (@NAACP) March 17, 2021

In addition, a fundraising campaign to help the AAPI community. All money will be invested in initiatives that support this community and increase the safety of Asians in the world.