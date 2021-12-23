‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Claims The US Economy Is Already Technically Depressed

The American investor and writer Robert Kiyosaki, author of the book ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’, believes that the US economy is technically already in a depression and that a collapse of the financial markets is looming.

In an interview with the Stansberry Research YouTube channel, Kiyosaki argued his claims about a “technical depression“Exposing data on current inflation versus economic growth. According to official figures, accumulated inflation in the US in 2021 stands at around 6.7%, while the Real Gross Domestic Product it slowed down, reaching an annual rate of 2.1% in the third quarter of the year, when in the second quarter it was 6.7%.

Regarding the fall in financial markets, the author of ‘Rich dad, poor dad’ said that this can be seen with the yield curve of the quotation of the euro / dollar currencies, which “has been reversed”.

“The euro / dollar market is the largest in the world and is inverted,” he said, noting that “every time that has happened” then a crisis followed, like the one in 2008.

What’s more, blamed inflation to the monetary policies being implemented by the Federal Reserve and the US Government, Kiyosaki considers it to be “a good time” to invest in assets such as gold, silver or bitcoin in order to protect against the risks of a potential new crisis.

“I am not buying gold because I like that asset, I am buying gold because I do not trust the Federal Reserve,” he concluded.

If you liked it, share it with your friends!