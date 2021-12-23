Renato Ibarra signs with the Xolos of Tijuana

The Ecuadorian midfielder Renato Ibarra has been announced this Wednesday as a new player of the Xolos from Tijuana.

“Renato Ibarra is the new reinforcement of Xolos! The Ecuadorian midfielder comes to reinforce the pack for the next Closing 2022, “he wrote in his account. Twitter the team that is led by the Argentine coach Sebastian Mendez.

After finishing in the last place of the Opening, the board of directors and the technical body of Xolos have been given the task of preparing a good team to be a protagonist in the Closure.

Born 30 years ago in Ambuquí, Ibarra debuted in 2007 at El Nacional, and in 2011 he was signed by Vitesse from Netherlands, from where he emigrated to America Mexican in 2016.

In March 2020, Ibarra was separated from America by hit his wife, a fact that cost him to spend time in prison.

The player signed with Atlas at the end of 2020 and this year he returned to America.

The Xolos signed Argentine striker Facundo before ‘Chucky‘ Ferreira and Mexican midfielder José Juan Vázquez.

Tijuana will debut in the Clausura tournament on January 8 in the field of Blue Cross.

After being bottom of the last Apertura championship, the Xolos they have set themselves the challenge of being protagonists in the next season.

