Renato Ibarra leaves America and is a Tijuana player

America continues to clean up its campus and this Wednesday afternoon they announced the departure of Renato Ibarra, who will play next year with Tijuana as a loan with an option to buy, so now another non-formed place has been released in Mexico with his departure to the border.

For days the directives of both teams held talks and the agreement was that they would proceed with the transfer as long as the Ecuadorian midfielder passed the physical tests and medical examsThis is due to the fact that his injury history is known, in addition to the fact that he underwent surgery last September.

Earlier this week Ibarra arrived in Tijuana to undergo the aforementioned studies in a clinic, which yielded positive results and with this, the negotiations could be closed, so both institutions proceeded to announce the operation by Renato on social networks.

SEATS TO THE LIMIT

With the departure of Renato Ibarra, America was left with the right amount of elements not trained in Mexico within the workforce that the MX League It allows. The 10/8 rule states that there can be a maximum of 10 foreigners in the squad, so if in the Nest they want another foreign reinforcement, they will have to make at least another casualty.

Meanwhile, the Eagles remain in the shake of the squad that they promised their fans in order to have a higher quality group for the Clausura 2022 tournament, a tournament in which they have as a goal to reach, at least, the Final for the qualification.