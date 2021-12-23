Reese Witherspoon and Matthew McConaughey invite us to see ‘Sing 2’

    The protagonists of ‘the Matrix Resurrections’ send a warm Christmas message

    01:13

  • Scarlett Johansson is happy to sing alongside Bono on ‘Sing 2’

    02:54

  • The movie ‘Spider-Man: No way home’ becomes the third biggest premiere of all time

    00:23

  • Actress Eréndira Ibarra reveals details of her character in a new installment of the ‘Matrix’ saga

    01:39

  • New ‘Spiderman’ movie becomes third-highest grossing premiere of all time

    00:26

  • We Invite You to Dream Big with Sing2

    01:00

  • ‘Manco Cápac’, the film filmed in Spanish and Quechua that was shortlisted for the Oscars

    01:58

  • The film ‘Selena’ is included in the US National Film Registry.

    00:49

  • The film ‘Selena’ is included in the National Film Registry

    00:43

  • Bono, Scarlett Johansson and other stars reunite at the premiere of the film ‘Sing 2’

    04:54

  • The actors of ‘West Side Story’ talk about the new adaptation of the musical

    05:07

  • Meet Rachel Zegler, the young Latin promise of Hollywood cinema

    01:22

  • ‘Encanto’, the film inspired by Colombian families and diversity

    03:21

  • Jennifer Lopez and Maluma invite us to see ‘Marry Me’ on February 11

    01:38

  • Ariana Grande to star in film adaptation of famous musical ‘Wicked’

    01:32

  • Zoe Saldaña explains the story and her character in the animated series ‘Maya and the Three’

    02:02

  • Film students portray the lives of migrants when they arrive in the United States.

    02:28

  • Horacio García Rojas tells what it was like to work with Clint Eastwood and talks about his fight against racism

    04:02

  • Director Scott Cooper tells us about his experience working with Guillermo del Toro on ‘Antlers’

    03:55

