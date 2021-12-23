Proud daughter! Selena Gomez’s mother opened up about her mental and physical health

U.S-. In a conversation with the magazine People, Mandy teefey, the mother of Selena Gomez, opened up about the recent health problem that nearly cost him his life. The businesswoman had to be hospitalized for double pneumonia that worsened when she fell ill with coronavirus. Later, together with his daughter, they created a mental health company called Wondermind.

In December Gomez and her mother were on the cover of the magazine Entrepreneur thanks to his new company, but despite the happy faces, Teefey revealed that she was on the verge of fainting several times during the shoot. “I got sick with pneumonia in February in New York. Then, a week before they gave me my first COVID injection, I got sick with COVID, “said the businesswoman.

Teefey she was transferred to the hospital Cedars-Sinai in The Angels, where they gave him steroids and antibiotics; they also “told him that if my body had not responded as quickly as it did, I would have two days to live. I had, like, half a lung. ” “I wasn’t scared until I got home. When I got home, I thought, ‘Wow, I may never have come back here.’ I was lucky ”, said the mother of Gomez.

Teefey He explained that his hospitalization caused him to gain 60 pounds and recalled the post in which he warned his followers not to comment on someone else’s body. When his publication began to attract attention and receive many comments, he wanted to delete it, but Gomez She told her that she was proud of her and supported her to continue down that path. At that time the businesswoman decided to be more open with her emotions.

The mental health journey of Teefey Dating back to when she got pregnant at age 16, she said she “started crying” out of nowhere and “always felt out of place.” One of the “15” therapists she visited gave her medication for hallucinations. Years later, he was diagnosed with bipolarity (a disease that he does have Gomez), until in 2017 she was told that she actually had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).