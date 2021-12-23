Premier League suspends Boxing Day games due to covid

Mexican striker Raúl Jiménez and his team Wolverhampton will no longer play this Sunday against Watford in a duel of the Boxing day that was scheduled, due to the outbreak that sets off the alarms in the Premier League and that has the entire British football concerned.

Another game that was postponed was his Leeds United against Liverpool, since the Leed reported positive cases that have the team in check and for which obviously they will not be able to appear to play, making their rescheduling official.

The Premier League statement on Boxing Day matches

Following requests for postponement of Leeds United and Watford As a result of COVID-19 infections, the Board of the Premier league met this Thursday morning and, unfortunately, they agreed to suspend the games of the Boxing day of the two affected clubs.

The two matches suspended in the Premier League due to infections

The two games that will definitely not be played are Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford and Liverpool vs Leeds United, both that will be played on Sunday.

The Board of Directors Today he was able to make the decisions before Boxing Day, to give clarity to the clubs and their followers, who especially await the matches as part of the activities of these December holidays.

Premier League regrets disappointment towards fans

The league is aware that the decision to postpone these two games will disappoint fans and understands the frustrations at a special time of year when fans look forward to attending and watch football matches from the stadium.

The Premier aims give as much clarity as possible, but unfortunately sometimes postponements must be made on short notice, as safety is the priority not only for the League, but for the well-being of society.

Leeds United in serious trouble

The Board, which met this Thursday, concluded that Leeds will not be able to fulfill their match this weekend due to the amount of players with COVID-19, injuries and illnesses. The training ground was closed after consulting with the UK Health Security Agency and the Premier League.

Watford There is still no sufficient number of footballers to line up, after their match against Crystal palace was postponed last Saturday following a COVID-19 outbreak.