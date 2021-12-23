Pom Klementieff, the cause of the alleged crisis between Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

Last weekend all the alarms went off in Australia, and it is that some media pointed out that the marriage between Elsa Pataky Y Chris Hemsworth he was going through a great crisis.

A bad moment that some suggest that it is due to a possible romance between the actor who plays ‘Thor’ and the actress who has accompanied him in the filming of the last film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, Pom Klementieff.

And it is that both actors were photographed hugging and with very affectionate attitudes at a party they organized in Byron Beach. An images that would have annoyed Elsa Pataky, as reported by Now to love magazine.

Who is Pom Klementieff?

Pom Klementieff is an actress born in Quebec, Canada, in 1986. You do not have Canadian nationality for diplomatic reasons. He lived a childhood marked by changes of residence for the work of his father, who was French-Russian, and was the consul of the French government. His mother, on the other hand, is of Korean origin.

The interpreter grew up in different countries around the world, such as Japan, Ivory Coast, and finally France, where she ended up settling after the death of her father -when she was only 5 years old-, and because her mother could not take care of her because she suffered from schizophrenia.

Family tragedies marked his youthBecause her uncle, who took care of her for a few years, died when Pom was 18 years old, and 7 years later her older brother, Namou Klementieff, committed suicide. This, added to the fact that he was not well studying Law, caused him to take a totally different course: interpretation.

At the age of 19 he began to act in the theater school Cours Florent, in Paris, and only a few months later he managed to win a theatrical competition with which he was awarded the scholarship to continue his drama studies.

It was in 2007 when Pom Klementieff debuted in ‘Après lui’, a movie in which she played Catherine Deneuve’s stepdaughter. Later, he participated in other productions such as ‘The delicacy’ -an adaptation of David Foenkinos novel-, until he crossed the pond to make his Hollywood debut, with ‘Oldboy’, in 2013.

After, James gunn recruited her for the universe of Marvel, where he continues to work today, in addition to participating in successes such as the series of ‘Black Mirror’ Y ‘Westworld’, in ‘Rough diamonds’, and in the seventh and eighth film of ‘Mission Impossible’.

However, it has been in the ‘The Avengers’ films where the actress has been able to get closer to Chris Hemsworth, with whom he has spent a long time, and with whom he shares passions such as sport and the sea.