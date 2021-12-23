Photo album – Column of Juan Esteban Constaín – Columnists – Opinion

The other day my youngest daughter saw a photo of me from when I was her age: she stared at it, very skeptical, and then she saw me again in real life. He didn’t tell me, perhaps out of sheer compassion, but I know he didn’t believe that that boy over there was his dad; he went off to do his own thing, as if pretending he didn’t care, but it must have seemed almost inconceivable that a contemporary of his could now be my age.

(You may also be interested in: Old photos)

It is one of the laws of nature because we know parents already grown up (that is what it is about, if not what grace) and fully immersed in the profession closest to adulthood there may be, which is just to raise a son. That is why what happened to my daughter the other day with my child’s photo happens to all of us, and that is because it seems absurd, unacceptable, that our parents had a life, let alone a childhood, before our arrival in the world .

In the same way that life consists, in knowing and discovering the parents, who are the Child God, the greatest of the mysteries of humanity. And that discovery and that dazzling – that love without limits, undulating and difficult and eternal – ends one day in that so strange sensation that it is that of having returned to us, now, its contemporaries: its most faithful reflection. When my daughter is one day my age, she will believe that I was hers too.

Not to mention his grandparents, his childhood. Because we usually know them as old and old and we find it very strange that they had not always been. I too, as a child, saw with amazement and fascination a photo of my ‘nonna’ at the age of five or six in her native Italy: I just took it again, as I write this, and what I see is a girl from the age of my youngest daughter. In a velvet dress, a bow and tulle stockings.

It seems absurd, unacceptable, that our parents had a life, let alone a childhood, before our arrival in the world.

I met that girl (here I see her again) when she was already sixty-six years old and she was a force of nature. He had survived the war, with his first newborn son, and then, many years later, he crossed the sea to reach this country that was somehow also his, his descendants’. He lived in Bogotá, in Manizales, in Ibagué, in Pasto, in Popayán; He learned a very rich and perfect Spanish although he never lost his accent.

What about that destination that I knew and enjoyed as no one in its last stage was already inscribed in that girl in the photo? I don’t know, of course it’s impossible to say. It would even be a very good argument, it is made to me, for a fantastic story, that of a reader from the hands of those who appear in old photographs. That is: a palmist who asks his clients to bring an old photo, his job is to say what was accomplished and what was not.

A Dutch artist, Ard Gelinck, invented the time machine. Or that’s what he says, and he doesn’t lack reason. They are actually some photos, intervened by him, in which he puts a duplicate image of a famous person, first young and then old. As if the oldest version of them all – Prince, Julia Roberts, Michael Jackson – could give advice and reassurance to his ‘other self’; as if life happened backwards and could somehow be undone.

The Greek Christ of the early days, the ‘pantocrator’ who sees everything and can do everything, always has his right hand raised, as if saying with wisdom and sweetness: “Patience, everything finds its way …”. The same thing happens to us with the photographs from before, that in them we can guess the past, read his hand. We already know the story, we are part of it, but we marvel at witnessing that moment when its most remote protagonists did not know they were.

I see again the photo of my ‘nonna’ in which she is the age of my youngest daughter: it is a mirror that crosses time. Merry Christmas.

JUAN ESTEBAN CONSTAÍN www.juanestebanconstain.com

(Read all the columns of Juan Esteban Constaín in EL TIEMPO, here)