Pete Davidson jokes with Megan Fox’s boyfriend

Pete davidson took over the popular brand’s social media Calvin klein with his friend Machine Gun Kelly. Being these two fans of the brand, appropriating the account of Instagram it was something very important to them and they even took the opportunity to joke.

Both figures rose to the profile of Calvin klein various photos that stood out from the feed of the brand, but in turn made a direct with the followers. How could it be otherwise, they began to joke constantly and one of these jokes led the duo to end up in underwear, showing that they also use the garments that said firm sells.

Davidson does not have filters when it comes to speaking, but it seems that he does not have them to get along with his friends. In the talk, the humorist He told the singer that they could both run a campaign to Calvin klein, but they had to keep in mind the issue of adding volume to certain parts of the body.

The couple exploited social networks and it is not uncommon for this marketing measure to be used by other brands when promoting their products, using different figures of the moment.