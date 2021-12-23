Perfect Crime, the 2007 movie that is now all the rage on Netflix

The film directed by Gregory hoblit got a good result on the big screen, but nothing out of this world. He stayed on the card for at least three weeks, starting in second place, continuing in fourth and finishing in third. Ultimately, it raised $ 92 million, an interesting figure considering that the budget was $ 10 million.

As for the reviews, in general they were and are positive: it has a rating of 71% on the specialized site Rotten Tomatoes and on Netflix It is one of the productions I like the most, something that surprised more than one.

What is “Perfect Crime” about?

The film tells the story of a lawyer hell-bent on rising ranks who finds an unexpected ally in a manipulative criminal whom he is trying to convict. “The case seemed simple: an unfaithful woman murdered. But appearances can be deceiving “, indicates the official synopsis of the film that is now sweeping the world. Netflix.

It is worth mentioning that the ‘Perfect Crime’ ranks as the ninth most viewed film in Netflix around the world, but in several countries it has been on the podium of the most chosen films during the weekend.

The film opens with wealthy aeronautical engineer Ted Crawford (Hopkins) accused of having shot his wife. Crawford himself confesses to the crime detective, but during his appearance before the prosecutor William “Willy” Beachum (Gosling) retracts his statements.

It is a judicial thriller that does not give respite and shows the two main interpreters giving their best in each scene of the film, which lasts 116 minutes.

In addition to Hopkins and Gosling, complete the cast: David strathairn like District Attorney Joe Lobruto; Rosamund pike as Nikki Gardner; Embeth Davidtz as Jennifer Crawford; Billy Burke as Lieutenant Robert ‘Rob’ Nunally; Cliff Curtis as Detective Flores; Fiona Shaw as Judge Robinson; Bob Gunton as Judge Gardner; Josh Stamberg as Norman Foster; Xander Berkeley as Judge Moran; Zoe Kazan as Mona; Judith Scott as the resident and Petrea Burchard as Dr. Marion Kang.

