Other annual awards – Grupo Milenio

Other annual awards
Please take note of the fourth part of my traditional best of the year awards. Thanks!
Comedy actors
Best Actor in an International Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, once again, for Ted lasso from AppleTV +.
Best Actress in an International Comedy Series: Fanny Sidney for Ten percent from Netflix.
Best actor in a program of comedic routines on open television: El Guana de I fall with laughter of Televisa.
Best actress in a program of comedic routines on open television: Conchi León de Operation mammoth by El Once.
Best National Comic Program Host: Faisy for I fall with laughter of Televisa.
Best male comedian on the national web: El Escorpión Dorado.
Best female comedian on the national web: Leslie Mckenzzie.
Best Political Comedian: The Drivers of Operation Mammoth by El Once.
Best political humorist on the national website: Callo de Hacha.
Best Supporting Actor in a Mexican Comic Series: Moisés Iván Mora de A family of ten of Televisa.
Best Supporting Actress in a Mexican Comic Series: Michelle Rodríguez for 40 and 20 of Televisa.
Best Leading Actor in a Mexican Comic Series: Pascacio López de Neighbor war from Netflix.
Best Leading Actress in a Mexican Comic Series: Ludwika Paleta for Mother there are only two from Netflix.
Special award for his contributions to comedy on national private open television: Edgar Vivar. Thanks for Neighbors!
Best Actor in an International Comedy Film: Ryan Reynolds for Red Notice from Netflix.
Best International Comedy Movie Actress: Emma Stone for Cruella from Disney +.
Best Actor in a Mexican Comic Film: Aarón Aguilar for Chilangolandia.
Best Actress in a Mexican Comic Film: Regina Blandón for War of Likes from Amazon Prime Video.
Drama actors
Best Actor in an International Drama Series: Lee Jung-jae for The Squid Game from Netflix.
Best Actress in an International Drama Series: Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale.
Best Actor in an International Dramatic Miniseries: Ewan McGregor for Halston.
Best International Dramatic Miniseries Actress: Elizabeth Olsen for Wandavision.
Best Mexican Actor in an International Drama Series: Tony Dalton for Hawkeye from Disney +.
Best Mexican Actress in an International Drama Series: Vanessa Bauche for Acapulco Apple TV +.
Special award for the special Mexican male participation in an international drama series: Jaime Camil for Schmigadoon! Apple TV +.
Special award for the special Mexican female participation in an international drama series: Ofelia Medina for Mosquito Coast Apple TV +.
Best constellation of actors in a Mexican series: The sent by Paramount +.
Best Constellation of Actresses in a Mexican Series: It was not my fault by Star +.
Best Supporting Actor in a National Drama Series: Erik Hayser for Oblivion killer by HBO Max.
Best Supporting Actress in a Mexican Drama Series: Mercedes Hernández for Are., from Netflix.
Special award for acting transformation in a Mexican drama series: Luis Gerardo Méndez for Narcos Mexico from Netflix.
Best Leading Actor in a National Dramatic Series: Flavio Medina for Everything will be fine from Netflix.
Best Leading Actress in a National Drama Series: Damayanti Quintanar for The girl who cleans by HBO Max.
TO BE CONTINUE…
