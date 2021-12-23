Other annual awards – Grupo Milenio

Please take note of the fourth part of my traditional best of the year awards. Thanks!

Comedy actors

Best Actor in an International Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, once again, for Ted lasso from AppleTV +.

Best Actress in an International Comedy Series: Fanny Sidney for Ten percent from Netflix.

Best actor in a program of comedic routines on open television: El Guana de I fall with laughter of Televisa.

Best actress in a program of comedic routines on open television: Conchi León de Operation mammoth by El Once.

Best National Comic Program Host: Faisy for I fall with laughter of Televisa.

Best male comedian on the national web: El Escorpión Dorado.

Best female comedian on the national web: Leslie Mckenzzie.

Best Political Comedian: The Drivers of Operation Mammoth by El Once.

Best political humorist on the national website: Callo de Hacha.

Best Supporting Actor in a Mexican Comic Series: Moisés Iván Mora de A family of ten of Televisa.

Best Supporting Actress in a Mexican Comic Series: Michelle Rodríguez for 40 and 20 of Televisa.

Best Leading Actor in a Mexican Comic Series: Pascacio López de Neighbor war from Netflix.

Best Leading Actress in a Mexican Comic Series: Ludwika Paleta for Mother there are only two from Netflix.

Special award for his contributions to comedy on national private open television: Edgar Vivar. Thanks for Neighbors!

Best Actor in an International Comedy Film: Ryan Reynolds for Red Notice from Netflix.

Best International Comedy Movie Actress: Emma Stone for Cruella from Disney +.

Best Actor in a Mexican Comic Film: Aarón Aguilar for Chilangolandia.

Best Actress in a Mexican Comic Film: Regina Blandón for War of Likes from Amazon Prime Video.

Drama actors

Best Actor in an International Drama Series: Lee Jung-jae for The Squid Game from Netflix.

Best Actress in an International Drama Series: Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale.

Best Actor in an International Dramatic Miniseries: Ewan McGregor for Halston.

Best International Dramatic Miniseries Actress: Elizabeth Olsen for Wandavision.

Best Mexican Actor in an International Drama Series: Tony Dalton for Hawkeye from Disney +.

Best Mexican Actress in an International Drama Series: Vanessa Bauche for Acapulco Apple TV +.

Special award for the special Mexican male participation in an international drama series: Jaime Camil for Schmigadoon! Apple TV +.

Special award for the special Mexican female participation in an international drama series: Ofelia Medina for Mosquito Coast Apple TV +.

Best constellation of actors in a Mexican series: The sent by Paramount +.

Best Constellation of Actresses in a Mexican Series: It was not my fault by Star +.

Best Supporting Actor in a National Drama Series: Erik Hayser for Oblivion killer by HBO Max.

Best Supporting Actress in a Mexican Drama Series: Mercedes Hernández for Are., from Netflix.

Special award for acting transformation in a Mexican drama series: Luis Gerardo Méndez for Narcos Mexico from Netflix.

Best Leading Actor in a National Dramatic Series: Flavio Medina for Everything will be fine from Netflix.

Best Leading Actress in a National Drama Series: Damayanti Quintanar for The girl who cleans by HBO Max.

TO BE CONTINUE…

