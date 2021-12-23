Oswaldo asks Chivas to sign Chicharito and is ashamed of Uriel Antuna

For the former goalkeeper of the Chivas de Guadalajara, Oswaldo Sánchez It is a reality that media elements need both on and off the field and proof of this is what from their point of view, it would represent to hire a footballer as Javier Hernandez for him Clausura 2022 Tournament, at the same time he launched severe criticism for Uriel Antuna, who has both feet on Blue Cross.

The champion goalkeeper with the Rebaño Sagrado in 2006 explained the reasons that motivate us to think about the importance of having a footballers of proven quality that would also calm the general malaise of the fans that have not received good results since 2020, when they reached the Semifinals but they lost to León, since in 2021 barely They qualified for the Repechage.

“Tactically, he has to change his philosophy. It has a squad to enter the Quarterfinals, if Puebla did it, if San Luis did it. I bring me an important reference in the attack, a theme media, goal guarantee, Chicarito. LThe reality is that he cannot come, the contract with Galaxy is huge ”.

“In the physical is very good (Chicharito), if you can not bring a reference like him in the attack modify your approach, throw yourself back, start by defending yourself well, you play very exposed, you try to play offensively when you don’t have the ability or goal. Do what Atlas does, two spectacular seasons playing defensively and on the counterattack. People what you need now is that he gets to the Liguilla and fight for the championships, not the forms, the results matter ”, San Oswaldo told TUDN.

Antuna was Chivas’ worst hiring

On the other hand, Oswaldo Sánchez gave everything to Uriel Antuna, who will go to La Maquina in an exchange for Roberto Alvarado, Well, it is a reality that the “Brujo” never displayed his full potential in Guadalajara: Is Antuna in Chivas this tournament? Please, it was the worst hiring of Chivas this semester ”.