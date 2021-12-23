Number 1 sweeps the Christmas Lottery draw, but is down compared to 2020

Related news

Seeing the Christmas Lottery draw on Spanish Television is a tradition that, for now, has not been lost. And is that La 1 was the most watched channel on the morning of this December 22, because according to Kantar data offered by Dos30 ‘, Barlovento Comunicación and GECA the broadcast of the Sorteo del Gordo had a 38.8% share and 1,872,000 viewers. Low, yes, compared to the previous year, when it scored 40.7% and 2,103,000 viewers. The second option was the retransmission of the lottery of the sixth, with 656,000 viewers and 11.7% of viewers. Telecinco covered the draw within Ana Rosa’s program (446,000 and 8.7%) and Antena 3 did the same with Public mirror (418,000 and 8.3).

One more year, the draw for the #Christmas lottery was followed mostly in @ La1_tve, but it was not the only channel to do a special coverage. Check the balance @GECAtv ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lgmeHo2luc – GECA. Audiovisual Consultant (@GECAtv) December 23, 2021

In the strip of the night Telecinco leads its strip with The island of temptations. The reality show was very moved, because Zoe made out with Tania and Nico left the fire after seeing Ga · la having sex with Miguel. The program had a 15.5% share and 1,864,000 viewers, down from the previous Wednesday.

Lego masters sinks into its second week. The construction contest presented by Roberto Leal scores a 9.1% share with 1,039,000 viewers on average. It thus loses 4 points and 408,000 viewers with respect to its premiere.

The 1 dedicated the night to Blood ties, that said goodbye to the season with an installment dedicated to the singer Alaska. Was followed by 1,277,000 viewers, and that represent a 9.1% share.

🎤 We love it @lazosdsangreTVE and more if it is dedicated to the great Alaska. Yesterday the program had a 9.1% share and was followed by 1,277,000 viewers.

👩🏽‍🎤 Close to 39% loyalty for #Laska, which brings together 3.2 million contacts!#QueVivaLaTele #Audiences pic.twitter.com/JLiE81CoUV – Dos30 ‘(@ Dos30TV) December 23, 2021

In laSexta the movie The great riot I note 614,000 viewerss. Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn and Susan Sarandon star in this Christmas feature film, which achieved the 5.2% of share.

The most watched program was one more day Antena 3 News 2, with a 20.3% share and 2,961,000 viewers on average. Pass word achieves the most viewed non-informative space with 2,640,000 viewers and 21.4%. Sign the golden minute of the day exceeding 4 million viewers.

