“Now medicine is | Vanguardia.com

CConstant headaches, swelling after consuming any type of food, allergies, atopic dermatitis, the inability to lose excess weight, are some of the most common human problems, which without knowing it, can have the same origin: a migrobiota unbalanced.

It is one of the most revolutionary discoveries of recent times in health matters, with the action of the millions of microorganisms that inhabit our body, responsible from our good digestion, to achieving a lucid memory.

Paradoxically, it is one of the aspects least taken into account by health specialists, but to which the Finnish doctor based in Spain Sari Arpuesta has dedicated herself, who published ‘It’s the microbiota, idiot!’, One of the books of the year in Spain for its sales, with more than eight editions, and which is now published in Colombia.

A book in which he not only explains what the microbiota is, but also how to achieve its balance, to maintain optimal health and a good quality of life.

– How has the reception of this book been?

It has been both positive and favorable among the general public with eight editions in Spain, with people telling me that they have read it two and three times, thanking that it is well understood despite the specialized nature. On the part of colleagues in medicine, the comments have been very positive, with a magnificent reception among specialists from different areas of medicine.

What is it that most catches the reader’s attention?

Probably the realization of the importance of the microbiota, because people did know that we had it, but they did not realize the importance of it. We also find that there are many people obsessed with the intestine and food, but in the book I tell other things, which is not the only thing.

You have to take care of chronic stress and go to nature. People thought it would be a food and diet book, but that’s just one chapter.

– It’s a balance …

At the end of the day, it is to be able to have a global model of self-care, which would be good for all professionals to apply. Now medicine is very pharmacocentric, if we meet a person who is unwell, the immediate solution is the pills, but usually it does not go to the root of the problem, what is failing, what habits can we change, how to treat the cause of the problems it presents.

The patient must be treated with a 360-degree approach, if drugs are to be used we will use them, but the basis must be healthy habits, which are not those that have been officially sold to us, such as eating five times a day or putting the cereals in the base or those who say that you can eat everything in moderation, which does more harm than good.

And the phenomenon of information and misinformation on the internet about health issues?

I am in favor of informing patients in order to be truly responsible for their own health, because a consultation does not give time to transmit all the knowledge that a person should have in this matter.

The problem is that people have a difficult time distinguishing what is information and what is not. We live in times of infointoxication, with a lot of information and in many cases contradictory information, so it is not known what to expect.

– She is the creator of a scientific dissemination portal …

I am the co-founder of a platform with podcasts, in which we have more than 50 episodes, where my wish is to continue disseminating. I am a fan, I love that informed patients reach me, that they even challenge me to know more. A health professional should never feel bad about having an informed patient, but we can help you find the best sources of information.

It is true that many of the health professionals are not up to date on topics such as the microbiota, and it is something fundamental, because science advances at breakneck speed.

– Lots of ‘methods’ offering quick and effortless solutions …

We live in a society where everything is very fast, where thinking that we have the solution in ourselves is complicated. It is only when we notice that we suffer a poor health that we are alerted, without taking into account that this did not arise overnight, that it has been brewing for years and even decades, and trying to solve it in days is complicated.

What I propose in the book, to maintain a better quality of health, they are mostly free, they do not cost more than what we are already paying, because eating, we eat every day, the important thing is to make good decisions when eating. Physical exercise can be free, digital disconnection, encounter with nature, as well as anti-stress measures, but they require effort.

If we want to recover our health, we must dedicate effort, because usually the best solution is not usually at the bottom of a pill bottle.

– And health amid the restrictions of the pandemic?

It is being a particularly complicated time, because the message of the health authorities, from my point of view, has been very weak, with excessive confinement that made children spend months without leaving home without being able to go to a park, when exercise Physical is essential in health. The health authorities have stayed in the message, because we are seeing scandalous figures of childhood obesity, which will generate a series of sick adults.

– Where is the key to good health?

Physical exercise is the best medicine, but I don’t see that it is getting stronger. We see a lot of leisure, but passive, in front of a screen, and these are things that will take their toll on us sooner rather than later. A good dose of exercise with a good diet, would already allow us to prevent many problems. Adults should not eat more than two or three times a day. Eating constantly, makes our body not work well and that our intestine does not clean well between meals.