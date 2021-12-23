no ‘plan B’ for Covid-19 positives

Applicants to the MIR 2021.

The Ministry of Health does not offer any alternative to Covid-19 positive applicants who cannot attend the MIR 2022 exam, to be held on January 29. This is confirmed by Medical Writing Sheila fair, President of the Young Medical Sector and MIR of the Association of Physicians and Higher Graduates of Madrid (Amyts), present at the meeting held this Wednesday between the State Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM), the State Council of Medical Students (CEEM), FSE Unida and the Nursing Union (Satse) with the representatives of the Professional Organization. “A positive person will not be able to attend and is given no other option”, he assures.

This was one of the great requests of the medical community, which has expressed the need to establish a ‘plan B’ for all those candidates who cannot appear on the day of the test due to contagion. “We have insisted that the possibility be considered. Initially they have said a resounding ‘no’, but have commented that they will value it. The MIR is repeated every year because it is a condition of Specialized Health Training (FSE). It is a pandemic year, so the Ministry should provide a solution to these cases”, Claims the doctor.

In this regard, Alejandro Cuéllar, spokesperson for FSE Unida, who was also finally present at the meeting, explains that Pilar Carbajo, Deputy Director of Professional Regulation, has confirmed that, “for now”, the covid certificate will not be required. Likewise, FSE Unida and the rest of the forces have requested that the conditions to carry out the exercise, lasting four and a half hours, be “optimal” and do not harm the performance and concentration of the candidates. “We have asked that an alternative be enabled, in some way, for positive applicants. They don’t devise another test for people who can’t show up“, the Mint.

Covid-19 instructions for the MIR 2022 exam

According to instructions Covid-19 instructions for the MIR 2022 exam, published this same Tuesday by the Ministry of Health, will not be able to attend the exercise and, consequently, applicants with the presence of any symptoms of Covid-19 will not be allowed access to the Faculties; people diagnosed with coronavirus who have not completed the period of home isolation; nor those who are in quarantine for being close contact.

Nevertheless, Yes, those people who are close contact may appear, but are exempt from quarantine for having received a complete vaccination schedule or for having had a SARS-CoV-2 infection confirmed by diagnostic test in the 180 days prior to the last contact with the case, unless they are in any of the situations of Exception of this exemption that contemplates the Strategy of Early Detection, Surveillance and Control of Covid-19.