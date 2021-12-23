Nicole Kidman says women over 40 are “finished” in Hollywood – Rock & Pop

The actress Nicole Kidman has dedicated herself to speaking out about age discrimination within the world of the film industry, stating that all women about 40 years from age they no longer have the opportunity to continue their acting careers.

The movie star reflected on the passing of the years of her life and how this affected her career in Hollywood during a new interview, which was carried out to promote his new movie titled Being The Ricardos.

Nicole Kidman confessed to the press

«There is a great consensus in the industry that states that a female actress, when she arrives around the 40 years, it is already finished, » Kidman told Dujour. “I’ve never sat in a chair and heard someone say ‘Your due date is past.’ but I have gone through moments where they have rejected me and they close the door in my face. It is definitely something that moves you and changes you. ” During the Interview Kidman He also said that “you need to have thick skin” when it’s time to act.

Just before the movie premiere Being The Ricardos, The actress had to face strong criticism from fans of Lucille Ball, who believed that Nicole Kidman failed to adequately portray the comedy star. Despite the criticism, the director Aaron Sorkin defended the decision to cast Kidman: The only thing that matters here is that when Nicole, What Lucille Ball, plays Lucy Ricardo, I think he does an incredible job of imitating Lucy, »Sorkin he confessed to the middle The Hollywood Reporter.

Then he added: ‘Finding an actress who looks like Lucille ball was not a big factor for me, especially since I was excited by the idea that Lucille Ball did not look like Lucille Ball. “