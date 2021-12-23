NFT: how three consonants changed the art world – Unidiversidad

2021 was, without a doubt, the consecrating year for the “non-fungible token”. The artistic universe embraced this technology that allows to certify the property and authenticity of a creation.

Since the American artist Beeple sold for 69 million dollars a digital work in NFT (non-fungible token) –Three consonants that forever changed the way of producing and commercializing art–, the artistic universe embraced this technology that allows certifying the ownership, authenticity and uniqueness of a creation, and which had its tepid correlation also in Argentina with the first edition of the B · Arte Prize.

2021 was undoubtedly the consecrating year for the NFTs, as they not only made the front pages of newspapers around the world – the sale of Beeple last March, no less than in the traditional Christies house, led to the prestigious New York Times to headline, sarcastically, “the most expensive jpg in history” – but, in addition, sports and music stars launched their own NFTs and found a more direct communication channel with their audiences (more direct as far as sales are concerned), such as Lionel Messi, Shakira or the failed case of Quentin Tarantino, to name just a few.

Somehow, the sale of the digital collage “Every day: the first 5000 days” had the necessary components so that the NFTs are permanently installed in the spotlight, in addition to the ostensible 69 million dollars: the work was carried out for fourteen years without interruption (that is, the 5000 days that the title alludes to). Mike Winkelmann, Beeple’s real name, became one of the three most expensive living artists in the world, and Christie’s, a centuries-old traditional auction house, accepted cryptocurrencies as a form of payment for the first time in its history.

It never hurts to review what NFTs are: a computer network that records the sale in a digital ledger, known as a blockchain, and that provides proof of authenticity and ownership. Most pay with the cryptocurrency Ethereum.

In a slightly simpler way: a technology that gives authenticity and traceability to a virtual object, such as an image, photo, video or musical fragment, through the same technology used in cryptocurrencies. Simpler still: a unique and original digital file that cannot be forged. That is, for the first time artists can monetize digital images and a buyer can be their sole owner. Is a new paradigm running through the art universe?

“Artists have been using hardware Y software to create works of art and distribute them on the Internet for the last 20 years, but there was never a real way to own and collect them. With NFT, that has changed. I think we are witnessing the beginning of the next chapter in the history of art, digital art, “said Beeple, born in 1981 in Wisconsin, United States, the day that his name went around the world to give authenticity to a piece that does not it has physical existence.

There were 22 million viewers (yes, 22 million!) From the Americas, Europe, and Asia following on-line the final moments of the bidding that made Winkelmann – who has collaborated with Louis Vuitton and pop stars like Justin Bieber and Katy Perry – the third most expensive living artist in the world, behind Jeff Koons and David Hockney.

“Blockchain as a technology has been around for a long time, but those cold numbers and cold connected machines did not promise any inspiring results for art. I think NFTs provide the kind of portal, as a culture, that brings together various technologies,” he opined Days behind the brilliant Turkish artist Refik Anadol, presenting works converted into NFT, made with artificial intelligence and inspired by the digital collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA), a 200-year heritage of art.

“Every Day: The First 5000 Days”, by Beeple

Although not everything is pondering when it comes to this issue: the American art critic Bob Nickas, known for his acid and corrosive look on the artistic system, said in an interview with Télam that a good acronym equation for the acronym NFT would be “No Fucking Talent meets No Fucking Taste”. But, of course, the author of the book Theft is vision began his career as a critic in the 70s in New York City, between Andy Warhol, punk music and On Kawara, while the NFTs, strongly associated with cryptocurrency, have a lot to do with the generational: the digital natives, the millennials or Gen Z, who have grown up under the ubiquitous influence of the internet, as well as other technologies. For them, digital is the world.

Another global figure who got on board with this new technology is the Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, a Paris Saint Germain player, who launched a collection of art on NFT –such as cards or digital figurines– designed by BossLogic, the artist known for his posters for the Marvel movies. The collection was called “Messiverse” (a play on words between the name of the Rosario footballer and the term to refer to all existing dimensions), a compilation of the life and work of the Rosario. Another Argentine voice echoed this phenomenon to try to understand it a little more: “The NFT allows you to have a portion of your idol, and it would not be unreasonable to imagine that, tomorrow, we can even, as fans, participate in the pass of Messi “, explained at that time to Télam the programmer Santiago Siri, an expert in NFT.

But how? “Non-expendable tokens are a kind of credential that allows verifying who owns something. It is the vanguard of the soccer fan with his idol,” glimpsed Siri, fantasizing the possibility that the supporters of a club participate in a player’s pass . For this expert, the sale of Beeple is no longer the event of the year, but, “clearly, of the decade.”

In Argentina, this new experience has had some isolated detachments – such as a videopoem by Matías Buonfrate that became the first “tokenized” work in the country, or the launch of the B • Art Prize, aimed at distinguishing a physical work of art and another digital one with the granting of 400,000 pesos in bitcoins, although the greatest particularity of the contest is that the winning creations will be transformed into NFT. Inevitable to think of the leading presence of the market at all costs that orbits in all this phenomenon, from the local to the universal, and taking into account the edges in each region. A capitalism that found a way to sell that which does not exist or which does not have a physical presence. In any case, NFT, or non-fungible token, is synonymous with the new way of creating and collecting works of art, but also with the transformation of the internet as we know it.