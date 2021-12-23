NFL was very close to canceling three games due to COVID-19

JC Tretter, president of the players’ union, revealed that the league came very close to preventing the holding of postponed games due to the recent outbreak between the teams.

BEREA – The president of the NFLPA, JC Tretter, said that the NFL came close to canceling three games this past weekend due to multiple outbreaks of COVID-19 in teams.

The league instead moved Saturday’s game between Las vegas raiders Y Cleveland browns to Monday, and postponed two Sunday meetings –Washington in Philadelphia Eagles Y Seattle Seahawks in Los Angeles Rams– to Tuesday.

Heavily decimated by COVID-19, the Browns succumbed to the Raiders in a displaced game from Saturday to Monday. AP Photo

TO Tretter, also holder center for Cleveland He was also asked this Tuesday about the criticism he received from players of the Raiders, particularly the linebacker KJ Wright and corner Casey Hayward Jr., for requesting the postponement of the match. On Friday, Hayward posted on social media, “I’m sure the fact that the president of the NFLPA play for the Browns it had no effect on those negotiations. “

“I think that what people did not understand is that he was fighting for the same thing for the players of the Browns as for the players of the Raiders, which was getting paid … I don’t think everyone was aware of how close these games were to being canceled, “he revealed. Tretter. “And I don’t think everyone is aware of that, if they were canceled, they were not going to receive their pay. Both teams were going to lose their pay.”

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

The Browns they played Monday’s game against Las Vegas with 22 players in the reservation list / COVID-19, including 10 headlines. The Raiders, who in general terms were not affected by the COVID-19 facing the game, they prevailed, 16-14.

Tretter He said it was up to the league whether to count a canceled game as a lost game. But, he said that he and the NFLPA they were focused on getting players paid by the week.

“I don’t care about the positions, I don’t care about the record, I don’t care about those things as president,” Tretter said. “I worry about making sure the players get paid, and that was my concern.”

The NFL declined to comment on the information disclosed by Tretter when she was contacted by ESPN.