Neymar will premiere documentary about his football career on Netflix [video]

Brazil v Colombia. MIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 06: Neymar Jr. # 10 of Brazil reacts after assisting Casemiro # 5 on a goal against Colombia during the first half of the friendly at Hard Rock Stadium on September 06, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves / Getty Images)

Although an injury has kept him from the courts and from PSG until 2022, Neymar continues to make headlines in the world press after it was announced “Neymar: The Perfect Chaos“, His new documentary to premiere on Netflix on January 25.

The documentary of the streaming platform will narrate from Neymar’s first steps in football to his current status within the French club, analyzing the criticism he has suffered for his alleged “unprofessionalism” and the lifestyle he leads off the field.

I look at a very special day for me too for all of you who are with me on this long day I am not football.

TO @Netflix announces the page or launch of “Neymar: O Caos Perfeito”, which will be available on the platform from January 25.

Eager and little!#neymarNetflix pic.twitter.com/QzaQLeHORs – Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) December 14, 2021

The Brazilian winger declared he was anxious about the premiere of the production in which he also serves as a co-producer.

On the official Netflix page a short synopsis presents the preview of what will be seen in the audiovisual material: “Acclaimed and criticized throughout the world, Neymar shares the ups and downs of his personal life and his brilliant football career ”.

Scene from “Neymar, the Perfect Chaos” on Netflix

In addition, the documentary will feature interviews with his teammates at PSG, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, and with former English footballer David Beckham, among others.

“With all the people talking bad about me and afterwards… They will know me, ha. I appear talking about my family, what is coming. To them, I am their Batman. And for those who don’t know me, I’m the JokerNeymar says in the first seconds of the trailer.

This is not the first time that Neymar stands in front of the cameras. Previously, the carioca appeared in 2017 in the tape “XXX: Reactivated”, starring Vin Diesel, and more recently in some chapters of the Spanish series also on Netflix “La Casa de Papel”.

“Neymar: The Perfect Chaos” will be available from next January 25 on the Netflix platform for everyone.

Check out the trailer for Neymar’s documentary here:

You might also be interested in:

Neither Mbappé nor Haaland: Neymar has his candidate to win the Ballon d’Or in the future [VIDEO]

They discover that Neymar went to party after suffering a terrible ankle injury