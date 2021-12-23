With the premiere of Microsoft’s next-generation consoles, the Electronic Arts subscription joined Xbox Game Pass, providing subscribers to the successful Redmond subscription service with new games from major franchises such as Star Wars, Mass Effect or Battlefield, among others. But not all are video games, since New EA Play Rewards Coming to Xbox Game Pass, thus granting bonuses to players in the many Electronic Arts games within EA Play and Game Pass.

Next we are going to leave you with a list that compiles the new EA Play rewards that Xbox Game Pass subscribers (console and PC) can redeem for titles such as FIFA 22, Battlefield 2042 and many others, during this month of December 2021 So without further ado, we leave you with all the EA Play rewards for Game Pass users that have been published through a post via Xbox Wire.

