Netflix must find another ‘Squid Game’ if it wants to continue winning in 2022 – El Financiero

Fast-growing tech stocks have taken a beating in recent weeks, and Netflix is no exception.

The Actions from the streaming giant are down approximately 13 percent from a November 17 record, coupled with the crash of the high-tech Nasdaq 100 stock index, after the Federal Reserve (Fed) signaled three asset increases and one more rapid decline in 2022. And omicron concerns, The new variant of COVID-19 has also put pressure on equities.

These forces have changed the overall investment outlook for the beginning of 2022, but what has not changed is the bullish view on Netflix stock. Wall Street’s optimism hinges on the company’s ability to attract new subscribers with best-in-class content, increasing margins and cash flow along the way.

The 12-month average analyst price target is $ 683, which is a 13 percent gain from Tuesday’s closing price of $ 604.92. That’s less than the 28 percent rise analysts project for streaming rival Walt Disney, but it would extend Netflix’s double-digit annual earnings streak. Netflix shares rose 0.3 percent on Wednesday.

“Despite the market turmoil, we are still interested in having exposure to technology companies,” said Erica Furfaro, senior portfolio analyst at ClearBridge Investments, which owns Netflix shares. “Even in an environment of rising rates, investing behind the best growth winners remains a prudent approach.”

Netflix this year defied the skeptics who worried that it might stagnate when the world began to open up from confinements. After falling in the first half, stocks rose to new highs thanks to the unexpected success of the South Korean program. ‘The Squid Game’, which became Netflix’s biggest launch.

Stocks had already started to rise in early August, and stocks were up 33 percent for three months as Wall Street began to appreciate the sheer number of shows and movies coming in the third and fourth quarters, including the new seasons of ‘The Money Heist’ Y ‘Sex Education’said Wells Fargo Securities analyst Steven Cahall.

Cahall is among analysts who expect Netflix’s rally to continue, projecting shares to hit $ 800 by the end of 2022. The popular content, the subscriber growth and margin expansion, the company’s long-standing criteria, will continue to be the catalysts for the actions, he said.

“All income is based on content”Cahall noted in an interview. “Content is the biggest part of your costs. So their ability to spend on content and generate new content is really what drives these business models. “

For Mark Stoeckle, Adams Funds CEO and Senior Portfolio Manager, Netflix’s valuation and streaming competition are two factors keeping him from getting more bullish on equities. The Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a modest overweight in Netflix versus the S&P 500 after buying shares in September.

Netflix is ​​trading around 46 times future earnings. Although that’s down from a recent peak of nearly 54 times in October, it still tops the Nasdaq 100 at 28 times and the S&P 500 Communications Services Index at 19.6 times.

Disney, whose flagship streaming service is widely viewed as Netflix’s biggest competitor, has collapsed amid concerns that subscriber growth on Disney + is slowing and that the variant threatens a return to theme parks. The stock is heading for its first annual decline since 2016 and its worst year since 2008.

Both Netflix and Disney will face competition in 2022 from the direct-to-consumer service that will emerge from the merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia AT&T, according to Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen. Last month, it upgraded Discovery for superior performance in anticipation of the deal that it said will create “one of the most broad-based content offerings.” He is neutral on Netflix’s valuation and rates Disney based in part on an eventual rally in its parks and box office.

But ultimately, almost everything is about content, analysts say. The list for 2022 includes new seasons for some of his biggest hits, such as ‘Stranger Things’ Y ‘Bridgerton’.

“I hate to say that these big media companies are still in the business of success, but they are,” Cahall said.