Neo returns to the screen with the fourth part of The Matrix
This Thursday the fourth installment of the science fiction saga, directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, opens.
It took almost two decades for sisters and film directors Lana and Wachowsky to accept the challenge of making a new film in the series. The Matrix. Despite the insistence of the production company Warner Bros., the Wachowskis had refused to give continuity to a story that they considered closed, but everything changed one night, quotes the Efe agency, in which Lana woke up her protagonists in the imagination and He wrote the script for the new film, which opens this Thursday in theaters.
In addition to stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe), Lambert Wilson (Merovingian) and Daniel Bernhardt (Agent Johnson) return.
They are joined by new additions such as Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who plays a new version of Morpheus, the character of Laurence Fishburne in the original trilogy.
The production should have premiered in 2020, but due to pandemic issues and the closing of movie theaters it only reaches the screens today.
The new story includes scenes from the past and makes references to the technique of ultra-slow motion shots, which made its hallmark in the 2000s. It also does not neglect action scenes and innovative technology, another of its hallmarks.
The saga is considered by critics and the general public as one of the great jewels of modern cinema. From the hand of two experts we present five reasons that have made The Matrix. What has already happened to understand why you have to go see this fourth production.
Technological revolution
and effects
Jerónimo Rivera, doctor in Communications, writer and screenwriter, explains that the first film of The Matrix (1999), which is the best of the series, had a very large impact in several aspects. Technically, the special effects were outstanding and created a movement that is now known as the Matrix or Bullet Time effect, which is the possibility of re-visualizing the image and displaying it 360 degrees, which at the time was quite an innovation. To that is added the pyrotechnics with the effect of bullets
Captivate all audiences
Rivera explains that the Matrix is much more than that visual part that stands out so much, and it is a film that the general public and moviegoers like, since it makes great reference to philosophical and theological theories inserted there by the directors Lana and Lilly Wachowsky with references to characters like Jesus Christ or Socrates.
Has historical, futuristic context
Rivera points out that the first arises at a very important historical moment, in 1999, with a proposal that speaks of being, of doubt, of identity, at a specific moment of the turn of the century and millennium. “That is why it tests whether the world exists or not, whether it really is a matrix or a simulation, and it had a great impact on popular culture.”
History was ahead of the time
Diego Agudelo, writer, journalist and film critic, relates that Matrix It is a milestone at the height of the Star Wars saga or even films like Stanley Kubrick’s, which not only set out to “delve into the most hidden nerve of the human condition, but also created their own technology to achieve in the image a representation close to what its filmmakers conceived in the nebula of their imagination “