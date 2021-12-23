Neo returns to the screen with the fourth part of The Matrix

It took almost two decades for sisters and film directors Lana and Wachowsky to accept the challenge of making a new film in the series. The Matrix. Despite the insistence of the production company Warner Bros., the Wachowskis had refused to give continuity to a story that they considered closed, but everything changed one night, quotes the Efe agency, in which Lana woke up her protagonists in the imagination and He wrote the script for the new film, which opens this Thursday in theaters.

In addition to stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe), Lambert Wilson (Merovingian) and Daniel Bernhardt (Agent Johnson) return.

They are joined by new additions such as Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who plays a new version of Morpheus, the character of Laurence Fishburne in the original trilogy.

The production should have premiered in 2020, but due to pandemic issues and the closing of movie theaters it only reaches the screens today.

The new story includes scenes from the past and makes references to the technique of ultra-slow motion shots, which made its hallmark in the 2000s. It also does not neglect action scenes and innovative technology, another of its hallmarks.

The saga is considered by critics and the general public as one of the great jewels of modern cinema. From the hand of two experts we present five reasons that have made The Matrix. What has already happened to understand why you have to go see this fourth production.