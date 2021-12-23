MIUI 13 will finally arrive at the most popular mid-range model

Although Xiaomi has not yet presented MIUI 13 There are already several models that have confirmed that they are testing the news that this latest update includes.

The last great news regarding this update focuses on a new model that has begun to test MIUI 13. A series that had initially fallen from receiving this long-awaited update due to its age, we talk about the series Redmi Note 8.

Despite having more than 2 years in the market, finally Xiaomi seems to have chosen to add to the list to the most popular model in its mid-range in recent years. A series that has managed to sell more than 30 million units.

From Xiaomiui they have confirmed that among the models eligible to receive the great update of the Xiaomi customization layer are the Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro. Information obtained thanks to the source code of the latest MIUI beta launched (V21.12.20), as the code name of this series “ginko” appeared.

The users of this series of smartphones are in luck because finally their phones will be updated once again and they will not stay with MIUI 12.5. However, they will have to wait for the stable version to reach the models released on the market in the last year.

