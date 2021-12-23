MIUI 12.5 comes by surprise to three mid-range models

With MIUI 13 on the verge of being presented, Xiaomi had already officially finalized the deployment of version 12.5 for those models that had been selected. But finally, the company will update to this version three models that had been left off the hook.

These three models are the Redmi Note 8, Note 8T and the POCO M3. In the case of the Redmi series, these models had received MIUI 12.5 for China. But now the Xiaomi development team prepares its update in different regions such as India, Indonesia and the Global version.

This discovery has been discovered by Xiaomiui after analyzing the MIUI source code that shows the versions that Xiaomi has prepared to launch in these models. For European users the ROM for each model will be:

Redmi Note 8 : V12.5.1.0.RCOEUXM

: V12.5.1.0.RCOEUXM Redmi Note 8T : V12.5.1.0.RCXEUXM

: V12.5.1.0.RCXEUXM LITTLE M3: V12.5.1.0.RJFEUXM

Xiaomi has not yet offered the exact date when the rollout of the global version for these models will begin. But it is expected to be from next January. In addition, the Redmi Note 8 has already begun to test in China the news of the thirteenth generation of MIUI that is expected to arrive for the rest of the users of the global market.

