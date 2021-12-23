Miguel Herrera explodes and defends Sebastián Córdova from those who call him ‘cold chest’

The helmsman of the felines broke the silence and went against the detractors of the youth squad of the Eagles of America, who call him “Cold chest”.

Amid criticism and rumors about a possible exchange between the Eagles of America Y Chivas de Guadalajara, the canterano azulcrema, Sebastian Cordova finally saw the light at the end of the tunnel, after Miguel Herrera’s Tigres UANL gave the go-ahead for the Aguascalientes native to reach the Sultana del Norte.

And it is that this arrival to the felines has been much commented on in recent days, because in America He was criticized for the supposed bad attitude that the footballer has presented in the last season, not only on the field but also outside, which led to both commentators and fans calling him “Cold Chest”.

Given this, the “Louse” Herrera decided to break the silence and lash out at the detractors of his new signing: “The one who calls it cold chest seems to me that he doesn’t even know him, he’s a player with a lot of mettle. It’s obvious that when they don’t give you the place you deserve, but that Córdova was the one sacrificed, obviously the boy got tired. I don’t know I saw him very comfortable “, commented for ESPN.

And it is that the own Herrera already has experience with the talent of Cordova, and assures that he has big plans for him: “Córdova will come to join the people we have above, it is more like a midfielder with the quality that he has to seek to associate very well with Quiñones, Nico and fill Gignac and González with balls. With me he always showed attitude, he appeared in important matches with Cruz Azul, Chivas and Pumas. Then from then on, I will demand more of him. “