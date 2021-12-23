Microsoft gives away 5 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Microsoft has always surprised its users with gifts and different dynamics at different times of the year and this will not be the exception.

On Reddit, some Big X players are reporting that they have received a code that gives them 5 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Photo: Xbox November updates

The big surprise would come to these users for different characteristics that we are going to detail, but that Microsoft could call these players as All-Star Gold.

Who is Microsoft giving away 5 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?

The term that is reaching users who will enjoy this gift is All-Star Gold and it would have to do with the fact that they have never enjoyed a subscription to the Game Pass Ultimate service.

Microsoft continues to give away, and it seems that this present is gradually reaching all users who meet the condition, so do not despair and better check your inbox.

The gift consists of 5 months of Xbox Game Pass and at the end of that time, the subscription will continue at the same price as the Game Pass Ultimate membership.

The strategy used by Microsoft is fantastic for attracting new users to enjoy one of the best services on any video game platform and for free.

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has more than 100 games in its catalog so you can enjoy any style of video game for a cost of 229 pesos per month.

The subscription can be used to play the recent release of Halo Infinity without having to buy all the content and enjoy one of the most successful sagas of the company.

You already know, look in your email if you have the gift and make the most of it on these dates to play everything you want on your Xbox console.