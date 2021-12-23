Mick Schumacher will be a Ferrari driver, the team where his legendary father triumphed

The German Mick schumacher who currently runs for the team Haas on the Formula 1 will be a reserve pilot of Ferrari during the 2022 season, this was reported Mattia binotto, team manager of the Italian team to which he belongs as part of the Pilots Academy.

“We must not forget that he is already a Ferrari driver,” he stressed. Mattia binotto along with the ad. “It is part of the Ferrari Driver Academy and, as we repeat, this academy exists to identify future Ferrari drivers. If you are part and you are successful, you will certainly have opportunities.”

It is not anticipated that Mick schumacher becomes one of the two titular seats that the Prancing Horse team has since the Monegasque Charles Leclerc It has a contract until 2024 and it is intended to renew with the Spanish Carlos Sainz Junior which has an agreement in force until 2022.

Michael Schumacher at Ferrari

The incorporation of Mick schumacher to Ferrari does not mean that the German steering wheel will Haas, the team with which he debuted in the top category of professional motorsport in the 2021 season, in which he finished in nineteenth position in the world drivers’ championship standings.

Thus Mick schumacher gives continuity to the dynasty that his father started Michael Schumacher in 1992 and ended in 2012, who between the 1997 and 2006 seasons was a driver for the team Ferrari with which he won five of his seven world championships (the other two were with Benetton).