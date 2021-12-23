Michael B. Jordan clarifies if Sylvester Stallone will appear in Creed III

Millennium Digital and Europa Press

Michael B. Jordan, who will debut as a director with the third installment of Believe, gave details about the new film in which he plays Adonis, son of the legendary Apollo. This new film is expected to premiere in November 2022..

The budding actor and filmmaker has explained the absence, at least on screen, of the iconic Rocky Balboa in the new film of his franchise And it is that, according to the famous 34-year-old, Creed iii will not feature Sylvester Stallone.

“Yes, I think We knew Sly wouldn’t be back in this (movie), but you know… his essence and his spirit … there will always be a bit of Rocky inside Adonis“, He said Michael B. Jordan to the portal IGN.

“In the future we want to build this story and this world around it. There is always respect and a lot of love for what has been built in the past, but really we want to push and guide Adonis forward with the family that he (Stallone) has raised“he added Jordan, who promises that Creed iii “It’s going to be something special.”

The first movie of Believe (2015) was directed by Ryan Coogler, who had already directed Michael B. Jordan in Fruitvale Station (2013) and Black Panther (2018). For its part, Creed ii was directed by Steven Caple Jr. The third film will be the ninth installment of the franchise Rocky, which kicked off in 1976 with the iconic film starring Sylvester Stallone.

The film will continue the story of Adonis Creed. The first tape raised $ 173.5 million around the world, while the sequel racked up 214.2 million. In addition to Jordan, the third production will also feature Phylicia Rashad in the role of Mary Anne Creed, adoptive mother of the protagonist.

