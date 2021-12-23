Meryl Streep and 7 actors who almost died filming a scene

Leon Bennett via Getty Images | Isaiah Trickey | Frazer Harrison via Getty



Part of the magic of the cinema consists of fooling the audience with tricks from the set and the performances to give truth to the scene when the protagonists are in danger, when in fact they should be protected.

However, there are some actors who had serious accidents or were injured while filming their scenes due to not having a second chance or not using a stuntman.

Gunnar Hansen in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Gunnar Hansen was the man under the mask of the murderer from the original film of The Texas Massacre 1974.

The production was low-budget, so there was no money to hire stuntmen or fake props. Therefore, Hansen recorded all the scenes of the murderer with a real chainsaw.

Bryanston Pictures



This not only put him at risk, but all the actors involved, since the character used the saw in a careless way and at any moment he could cause a real accident.

In the scene where Leatherface throws the saw, it was on and passed very close to his face as it fell.

Isla Fisher in The Illusionists

In the first part of Illusionists, Isla Fisher has a scene in which she performs a magic trick to escape from a water tank where she was chained.

The character is trapped and is about to drown, but is released from the chains a second before a school of piranhas fell on top of her.

Summit Entertainment



Isla Fisher was really losing her oxygen in that scene and the production believed that she was acting marvelously.

Fortunately, the tank had an emergency escape system that the actress used before she actually drowned.

Summit Entertainment



Eli Roth in Inglorious Basterds

Quentin Tarantino is one of those directors who pushes his cast to the limits to achieve scenes the way he envisioned them and the theater fire in Inglorious Bastards is an example of it.

In addition to the extras of the scene, Eli Roth stars in the moment in which the Nazis are burned and killed inside the theater, but the fire was about to consume them.

Universal Pictures



According to the rules of the set, the flames were not supposed to be closer than 25 feet from the actors, but the fire spread quickly through the place, so everyone was close to the fire.

The director and actors didn’t stop the scene because they only had one chance to shoot it, so they were in danger of getting burned to get it right.

Meryl Streep in The River Wild

Meryl Streep is not known for taking part in action or horror productions or for participating in scenes that put her life at risk.

However, in 1993, he was in danger while filming The River Wild, co-starring Kevin Bacon and directed by Curtis Hanson.

Universal Pictures



An important part of the film takes place with the protagonists inside a raft in a fast river and, after a long day of filming, the director wanted one more shot of Meryl Streep in the water.

Although the actress did not agree to continue filming, she participated in the extra shot, but it went wrong and Streep fell into the freezing water. Kevin Bacon helped save her and she stormed off the set.

Universal Pictures



Bruce Campbell in The Evil Dead

The original movie of The evil dead It was directed by Sam Raimi in 1981 and, like other horror films of the time, was made on a low budget.

There is a scene where Bruce Campbell’s character is attacked by the invisible threat aggressively from inside the house with a first-person view.

To give credibility to the speed of the situation, Sam Raimi filmed that scene with camera in hand riding a motorcycle that would crash into Campbell.

The director hit the actor with the motorcycle and caused him real injuries that were used for the following scenes of the film.

Halle Berry in Another Day To Die

When James Bond was played by Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry was the Bond Girl in Another day to die.

In one sequence, Berry’s character tries to seduce the spy by erotically eating a fruit; However, when filming it, the actress swallowed badly and no one realized that she was choking until Pierce Brosnan reacted and did the Heimlich maneuver.

MGM



In another scene in the film, Halle Berry was also injured by a piece of dirt lifted by a helicopter that struck her in the eye and scratched her cornea.

MGM



Sylvester Stallone in The Expendables

In The indestructibles, Sylvester Stallone fights wrestler Steve Austin and neither of them used stuntmen to film the sequence.

It was a bad idea for Stallone, as Austin threw him to the ground so hard that he dislocated two vertebrae and had a broken neck.

Lionsgate



The actor did not feel the injuries until a week after he visited the doctor on set and had to intervene immediately or the accumulation of fluid in the discs could have killed or left him paralyzed.

Do not miss: