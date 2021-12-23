Megan Fox and the change in her style due to her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly

6/ 6

The most curious thing? It is that it has not been one, not two, or three times in which the couple made an impact by reflecting the same taste when dressing in similar outfits, in which each one shows their own touch, in their own way.

Despite the fact that their most loyal fans do not know if this is something planned or that it happens unintentionally, the truth is that Megan and Machine Gun Kelly captured that their connection goes beyond the chemistry and good communication they have, by merging their tastes on different occasions, the same ones that have made them viral, by printing their essence and originality.

And you … do you think that the style of the famous woman did change with the beginning of this courtship or is it just a reinvention in terms of her image?