Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have a double date with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Love 40

Megan Fox with Machine Gun Kelly and Kourtney Kardashian on the arm of Travis Barker attended the wrestling event, UFC 260, outside of Las Vegas last weekend. The two couples enjoyed in the VIP section maintaining the rules of social distancing while a camera from the ESPN organization toured their tables, some with drinks in hand and others with a lollipop, in one of the breaks.

According AND! After watching the competition, the four stars headed to the local Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails at the Cosmopolitan Hotel to keep the party going. Turns out that night Travis Barker, drummer for Blink-182, had to perform in a small concert to perform All The Small Things. A legendary album theme Enema Of The State which came out in 1999 to radically change the group’s career.

You may wonder, what do the four of them know each other about?

The strong ties fall to Travis and Machine Gun Kelly who already have years working on music together. The Blink 182 member contributed his talents to the song I think i’m ok, one of the additions to Kelly’s album called Hotel Diablo, in addition to incorporating his knowledge as a drummer in the songs of his other more recent album Tickets To My Downfall. Not only that, but he co-produced the entire project.

The two artists have a lot of appreciation in the field of the music industry professionally, but also personally. Machine Gun Kelly shared his admiration on Twitter with these words: “This man arrived last night and already has three songs in a few hours.”

They also worked together for an action from the Black Lives Matter movement in which they performed their own version of Killing In The Name from Rage Against The Machine and then voiced their outrage at the harsh death of George Floyd in the protests.