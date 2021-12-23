Meet the mansion that Ben Affleck will get rid of to get Jennifer Lopez away from his ex

Ben Affleck would be planning to sell his old Pacific Palisades home.

The actor Ben Affleck, 49, could soon put his luxurious mansion in Pacific Palisades, California, up for sale. and that is located very close to that of his ex, Jennifer Garner.

According to information from various media, the protagonist of ‘Batman’ would be contemplating getting rid of his very nice house to please Jennifer Lopez, his partner, who would not be at all happy with the idea of ​​having his heartthrob’s ex a few yards away.

In addition to that reason, which would be the main one, Ben would also seek to get rid of his old home because he wants to move, together with the Diva from the Bronx, to a much larger place.

The property, which Ben moved into in April 2018, cost $ 19 million., unknown, until now, how much it will offer once it goes on the market.

Built in 2017, the three-story home is 13,453 square feet with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

It also has a kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, family room, games room, wine cellar, bar, cinema room, gym, balconies, among other rooms.

Outside, on its 0.56-acre lot, it has a terrace, with extensive green areas, with a swimming pool with its respective spa area and slide, with a barbecue area, with children’s games, with a guest house, among other amenities.

