Medicine and University students create control table

Luciana Nechifor, president of CEEM.

The State Council of Medical Students (CEEM) and the Ministry of Universities They have established a Working Group to evaluate the Medicine vacancies offered. In addition, this new Table will also value the opening of new faculties and the medical faculty, as well as the admission of students to Medicine degree. This has been announced by the new Executive Committee of the Board, which has explained the motivations and projects that have been planned for this new period.

As explained Jesus Andicoberry, vice president of Territorial Organization of CEEM, the Council transferred to the ministerial body the “existing problem” in relation to the offer of places in Medicine. They also underlined the need to work together sharing data, studies and ideas to address this issue. “We want there to be a true fit between the number of students entering the faculties and the number of applicants for Specialized Health Training (FSE) “, Andicoberry pointed out, adding that there is currently a” significant mismatch “.

– We are expanding this information –