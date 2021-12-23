Max Verstappen presents ‘Checo’ Pérez an emotional letter and curious gift

Max verstappen, world champion of Formula 1, He did not miss the opportunity of the Christmas season to give a gift to his Mexican teammate Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, accompanied by an emotional letter.

The Mexican pilot read the letter aloud and in the presence of the current world champion.

“Dear Czech, Merry Christmas. For Christmas I wanted to give you something that you could wear and make your race days more enjoyable. I know how thirsty you can be there, I hope this can help you, “the letter said.

Given this, ‘Checo’ then later captured where the intention of the letter and possible gift was going and asked Verstappen: “Thanks for Austin, right? He was very thirsty.” Remember that in that United States Grand Prix, the Mexican ran without the water filter, which was a very tough test for him and he still got the podium.

‘SuperMax’ He added: “You were very thirsty, so I brought you a small gift.”

The gift turned out to be a giant thermos and Pérez, after thanking him, commented: “I can put a lot of tequila here for the holidays “, laughing.

