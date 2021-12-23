‘Matrix Resurrections’: 5 reasons why you can’t miss the movie with Keanu Reeves and Eréndira Ibarra – Movie News

It must be said that we are in the best season of the year, and we are not talking about Christmas celebrations at all, but the return of one of the science fiction franchises that forever changed cinema: The Matrix. The saga returns on December 22 from the hand of Keanu Reeves as the beloved Neo in Matrix Resurrections And here we tell you why you should give the new story it tells a try.

In an interview with Screen Rant, the actor confessed that he made an almost impossible jump for the film, in which Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and Neo descend a building of almost 46 floors. As if that were not enough, the pair made this jump about … 20 times!

We know of Keanu Reeves’ commitment to any of his films, but The Matrix is ​​a special project for the actor from Beirut, Lebanon. On a couple of occasions he has expressed his gratitude towards the biggest regret in Will Smith’s career (turning down the role of Neo for West Side Story), and unsurprisingly, Reeves would set the bar very high for any actor with his action scenes in Matrix Resurrections .

Since the distant 1999 we have been in awe of Carrie-Anne Moss and her Trinity. While Neo was the protagonist of the story, Trinity was a fundamental part of the Matrix, and from time to time was Neo’s own guide. In a black suit and dark glasses, she was etched in our unconscious from the first time we saw her.

See her return to Matrix Resurrections It touched not only the fans, but Carrie-Anne Moss herself, who declared herself “astonished.” because of the way the screenwriter Lana Wachowski got Neo and Trinity to meet once more.

Moss recalled for The Guardian The first time she and Keanu sat down to read the script with Wachowski: “I was thinking ‘How will it be? How is he going to do it?’ It’s something I never imagined and I was completely surprised “. For his part, his co-star Reeves said that in that first script reading it was impossible not to cry from the excitement of reuniting with old friends.

3. MEXICO PRESENT





There are many things that excite us, but the one that undoubtedly has us jumping for joy is that the Mexican actress Eréndira Ibarra joins the ranks of this sci-fi love story. The addition of Ibarra to the cast of Matrix Resurrections It might seem natural if we take into account that he has developed a creative dumbbell with the director and screenwriter of the film, Lana Wachowski, after its appearance in Sense8 as Daniela Velázquez during the run of episodes from 2015 to 2018. For Matrix Resurrections, Ibarra personifies Lexy and is part of the team that will play a fundamental role during Neo’s mission.

4. CAST OF STARS



No one will deny that we will miss the old cast of Matrix, the one we met in the first three tapes. However, the director Lana Wachowski was in charge of summoning a cast full of great Hollywood stars. Among the names you’ll see stacked in the credits are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, whom we recently saw in Candyman and Watchmen, another of the most impressive sci-fi productions of the decade. Alongside him parade two names that seem unlikely but amazing in Matrix Resurrections: Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff, the former best known for his participation in the comedy series How I met your Mother and the latter for his starring role in Mindhunter by David Fincher; both are also recognized personalities in the world of musical theater.











On the women’s side, Priyanka Chopra, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jessica Henwick join, the latter even turning down a role in Shang Chi and the legend of the ten rings in order to focus on outlining Bugs, her role in Matrix Resurrections. 5. MILESTONE IN CINEMA HISTORY

In 1999, Matrix from Wool and Lilly Wachowski, changed the history of the seventh art with philosophical concepts translated – and translated – into cinematographic language. The story, which takes much inspiration from Hilary Putnam’s philosophical treatise, Brains in a bucket, gained fans throughout the world, thus bringing a new audience of viewers closer to science fiction. ‘Matrix: Resurrections’: Keanu Reeves and the paranormal experience he had in his childhood It is not minor to affirm that Matrix He brought this genre back to life (despised by many) thanks to the tangled story of Neo, a character who managed to get out of the world of machines alive and embarked on a love story that never detracted from the main message of the franchise. The first installment of The Matrix, which was made for $ 63 million, grossed a total of $ 466.3 million at the box office. With this brief background overview, we can affirm that Matrix Resurrections he will not take his big comeback lightly after 18 years of patiently waiting in the world of machines … Remember that Matrix Resurrections hits movie billboards in Mexico on December 22nd and you can buy your tickets here. And you, what would you choose: blue pill or red pill?