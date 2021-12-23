Marvel: Robert Downey Jr and members of Avengers mourn the death of Jimmy Rich

Robert Downey Jr, and other members of the Avengers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, mourned the death of Jimmy Rich, who although he was not part of the cast of the films, was a person close to the work group as an assistant to the Iron Man interpreter.

Through their social networks, Robert Downey Jr. dedicated a farewell to whoever was his assistant but also a very close friend, with which he went through very difficult moments of his life and his acting career:

“This is not news. This is a terrible and shocking tragedy. Jimmy Rich died in a fatal car accident yesterday at approximately 8:00 PM. He was a brother, my right hand man, an uncle to my children, and a loved one to all those who experienced his unique character and sense of humor. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, colleagues and all the fans who knew him as the man who guided and supported every step of my recovery, my life and my career. Again, my condolences to his beautiful family and to the legacy of hope and redemption that his life will continue to represent. May peace be with you”

Along with this post, Robert Downey Jr. shared a photo of whoever was his assistant, in which he can be seen in his traditional image always crowned by a black hat. Jimmy Rich, as an assistant to former Iron Man in the MCU, was present at all stages of his career.

She served as the actor’s emotional support and was an integral part of his recovery from various addictions, as well as a mainstay for his film and television projects. TOIn addition to the millions of condolences he received from fans, other members of the Marvel films also joined them.

Among them, Mark Ruffalo wrote about it:

“A tragedy. He was a great man. I’ve known him almost as much as you have, Robert. “

