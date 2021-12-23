Marc Anthony goes viral for making strange movements with his jaw during a concert | Twitter | Sauce | Shows

Marc Anthony, who has often starred in emotional and controversial moments in several of his concerts, has gone viral on social networks thanks to a video that has been circulating on social networks for a few days.

In the video that was broadcast on the social platform Twitter, the Puerto Rican singer is seen performing the song “Soy yo” in the middle of a concert. However, what is striking is what happens moments later, since while singing the song, his jaw begins to move in a very particular way.

In addition, something that has also caught the attention of his fans was his physical appearance.

Fans are surprised after the salsero’s physical change

For some time, the physical appearance of the salsa singer has generated comments in his audience, as many have noticed how thin he currently looks. The impression on his more than 11 million followers has been so great that some have speculated an alleged illness.

However, so far, there is no official statement by the Puerto Rican singer.

Father shares his son’s emotion after approaching Marc Anthony

Two months ago, Marc Anthony starred in a moving episode during a concert at the Barclay Center in New York. On that occasion, the salsa interpreter came down from the stage to sing in the ear of Jonathan Rivera, a blind fan of his who was in the front row of the musical show.

According to what was revealed by the father in an interview with the US, that night, he was in charge of narrating everything that happened in his environment, because he wanted it to be an unforgettable day for his beloved son.

Marc Anthony in duet with Residente

Marc Anthony and Residente announced a concert for July 8 and 9, 2022. They will headline the GranCa Live Fest poster, self-described as the “largest Latin festival in Europe”.

“A total of 22 hours of live music, fun and great artists in a huge festival and an unprecedented event in the islands,” reads the statement of the show where Camilo, Dani Martín and C. Tangana will also be present.

Artists such as Marc Anthony, C. Tangana, Residente or Dani Martín will headline the GranCa Live Fest poster. Photo: broadcast

Marc Anthony, years of activity

Marc Anthony He is one of the most influential singers of the salsa genre worldwide. The American interpreter has more than 30 years of musical experience.

He is one of the most popular Latin artists and has a long line of hits such as “Now who?”, “Vivir mi vida”, “Muy inside me”, among others.

How old is Marc Anthony?

Marc Anthony is a famous American singer, producer and songwriter, winner of 3 Grammy Awards and 6 Latin Grammy Awards. The interpreter is 53 years old and still continues in musical activity.

Will Marc Anthony and Yahaira Plasencia release a song together?

After having met Marc Anthony During one of his trips to Miami, Yahaira Plasencia said that one of his dreams is to collaborate on a song with the famous salsa singer.

“It is worth dreaming. He is a good person, funny and intelligent. I admire a lot what he does, “he said in Women in command.

Marc Anthony sold his Miami mansion for $ 22 million

In May of this year, Mar Anthony sold her Coral Gables oceanfront mansion in Miami for $ 22 million. The singer acquired the luxurious venue in 2018 for the value of $ 19 million.

Marc Anthony sold his oceanfront mansion in Coral Gables in Miami. Photo: broadcast

Marc Anthony broadcasts free concert on YouTube

The salsa singer did not offer a streaming concert scheduled for Saturday, April 17; however, as a reward, Marc Anthony gave a concert for free through his official YouTube account.

The virtual show called One Night was available for 24 hours starting at 5:00 pm on Sunday, April 18. Meanwhile, he announced that he would return the money for the tickets and that he would give a concert with the recorded version of the complete show that his fans could not see.

The free concert will be available for 24 hours. Photo: Instagram Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony joins the production of Koati, a film by Sofía Vergara

Marc Anthony was very excited about his new project as executive and musical producer of Koati, an animated film by actress Sofía Vergara.

Through his company Magnus Studios and together with Julio Reyes Copello, the interpreter of “Vivir mi vida” will be in charge of the soundtrack of the audiovisual production, which will be composed of ten original musical themes and performed by various Latin figures .

Sofía Vergara has been working on the film Koati, an animated film that will have the soundtrack by Marc Anthony. Photo: Instagram

Marc Anthony obtains Guinness record for his success at the Lo Nuestro Awards

The salt shaker was very proud on social networks when he communicated one of the latest achievements of his musical career, as he won a Guinness record for the number of Lo Nuestro awards he has under his belt.

In the publication, which was spread on Instagram, the interpreter of “Now who” expressed being very surprised by the title, because it comes almost 7 years after having accomplished the feat.