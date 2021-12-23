Manchester City | A € 47 million replacement for Ferran Torres?

“I’ve always had the feeling that Madrid and Barça, when they knock on the door, it’s hard to say no. They are the two biggest teams in the world. Ferran is Spanish, Barça wants him. He knocked on my door and said he wanted to go, so I said okay, no problem. I called Txiki and the agents closed the deal. I hear that everything is done. I cannot convince a player if his head has already decided “.

Pep Guardiola thus confirmed in the last hours the departure of Ferran torres of Manchester City, which will foreseeably be a reality throughout the winter market. So the Spanish winger will be the reinforcement desired by Xavi Hernández but will lose Pep Guardiola to one of his attackers in the middle of the season.

A possible relief

That exit will naturally generate a vacancy in the ranks of the Premier League champion. That some media are preparing to try to occupy with the signing of another player who can fill that role. So the Manchester Evening News he already refers to another player who could perfectly take his place.

We are talking about Jarrod bowen, 25-year-old English winger from West Ham United. Author of 5 goals and as many assists in 25 games this year, this footballer has become a key player in the hammers and it would be valued at around € 47 million.