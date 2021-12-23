Lorena Cuéllar Inaugurates Complex of Specialized Attention in Health and Well-being

Governor Lorena Cuéllar Cisneros inaugurated the Complex of Specialized Attention in Health and Wellbeing, located in San Matías Tepetomatitlán, municipality of Apetatitlán, which will provide first-level specialized medical care for free.

The property made up of the Medical Specialties Units (Unemes) of Hemodialysis and Ambulatory Surgery was built in an area of ​​6 thousand 753 square meters, had an investment of 234 million 880 thousand 912 pesos, of which 112 million 967 thousand 731 pesos 121 million 913 thousand 181 pesos were allocated for its construction for equipment.

Before municipal presidents and members of her legal and expanded cabinet, the state president stressed that this complex, built in record time during the first 100 days of her government, will provide health and save the lives of thousands of people who request services.

“This hemodialysis unit will attend to 13 thousand kidney patients, for me that is giving life and I have no way of thanking all those who put their hearts into it, who worked every day during the day, at night, Saturdays and Sundays (…) also here We will be able to attend to all those people who are on the waiting list and have not been treated due to the Covid issue ”, he stated.

He asked the municipal authorities and local deputies to continue with the sum of efforts with his government to promote more actions like this in favor of the citizens, to change the history of Tlaxcala and generate greater development in all areas.

In his speech, the head of the Secretariat of Infrastructure (SI), Alfonso Sánchez García mentioned that, with the conclusion of this work, the governor fulfills one of the most important missions of the Fourth Transformation headed by the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which is to support those who need it most.

“This is a sample of the power of transformation of your government in which together we promote the development of infrastructure in Tlaxcala, the first 100 days of this administration have been of intense tenacity and the spirit of our leader keeps us working alert until the last minute of each day with the highest social sense and commitment to Tlaxcala ”, he expressed.

The Hemodialysis Unit has 15 chairs, which will allow an average of 13 thousand sessions per year, which will benefit people with this diagnosis, especially those with limited financial resources.

While the ambulatory surgery unit, which is the first of its kind in the entire country and enabled by the two largest technology companies in laparoscopic and endoscopic surgery, has the capacity to serve not only patients from Tlaxcala, but also from neighboring states such as Puebla, Hidalgo, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

It has three operating rooms equipped with laparoscopy towers, an endoscopy procedure area; And it will have available from nine to 12 short-stay beds, on average around 3,000 surgeries a year may be performed; By having state-of-the-art technology, patients can be discharged the same day of their intervention.

It should be noted that this Complex is the first in its category to have EDGE certification in the country, that is, it is a sustainable construction with a 45 percent decrease in its carbon footprint, a characteristic that contributes to compliance with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of the United Nations (UN).

By having sustainable and modern technology that is easy to install, there was a reduction in the costs of labor, waste and debris travel; In addition, it will allow savings in the consumption of electricity, water and long-term maintenance, as it does not require painting or waterproofing.