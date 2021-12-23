Little boy who saved his sister from a dog attack invited to set of ‘Spider Man’

In mid-July, the story of how a little boy, Bridger Walker, saved his sister from an attack by a dog went viral. Now the little one returns to the scene because he was invited to the filming set of Spider Man: No Way home.

The actor Tom holland promised Bridger Walker that he would invite him to visit the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home And he did so, as the boy’s family announced, who published two videos on YouTube.

“They treated our children with kindness and grace. Despite the busy filming schedule, the attention everyone gave our family was far superior! They made Bridger feel like the star, “said the parents.

Bridger Walker was just 6 years old when he defended his 4-year-old sister outside their home in Wyoming from an attack by a dog, German Shepherd mix, who lunged at her when they played.

The little boy had a two-hour surgery that required more than 90 stitches and his story went viral, so celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Holland all sent him messages, praising him for his bravery.

Promise kept

Holland invited him to throw some cobwebs in real life and the promise was fulfilled: small, now 7, enjoyed a day of action while filming Marvel Spider man: no way homeHe was even able to swing between the buildings with one of his favorite heroes.

“Tom asked Bridger if he wanted to practice a movie trick with him. Of course, who wouldn’t want to make every kid’s dream of swinging like Spider-Man come true? ”His family posted in a YouTube video.

The family of small was grateful to all the members of the set and pointed out that Tom and Zendaya They are not only amazing actors, but really amazing people, who made their son feel like a star.