LG launches a vertical monitor with 16:18 format

It seems that LG has seen a vein in content creators. If just a few days ago you presented your new OLED monitors capable of self-calibration, now it is the turn of a screen with a very particular aspect.

His new creation has been baptized as LG DualUp Monitor and it is a screen with an almost square ratio of 16:18. This particular format is equivalent to two monitors of twenty-one, 5 inches located one above the other.

Sure people who work in the programming world or do some task that involves a lot of text editing will find your particular aspect, but it will also serve people who work in the world of graphic publishing or the postproduction. In fact, more and more professionals have tried similar home solutions.

Furthermore, s according to LG this format too “Helps reduce movements of head from side to side, the main cause of neck pain ”.

The LG DualUp Monitor account with a resolution SDQHD (2560 x 2880) and has a panel with technology Nano IPS. Its maximum brightness is 300 nits, has certification HDR10 and also includes a special base that takes up less space than a normal one and can be docked to any type of desk .

At the moment it is unknown when it will start trading or what its price will be, but we will probably know in a couple of weeks when CES 2022 takes place.