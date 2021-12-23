Leonardo DiCaprio supported the creation of a new national park in Argentina

The Córdoba National Park that DiCaprio mentioned in his social networks

Although it is not the first time, Leonardo Dicaprio He surprised again with a post on his social networks in which he highlights Argentina in environmental matters. On this occasion, the renowned actor supported the creation of a new national park which is close to being declared a natural area with the highest category of protection in the province of Cordova.

The area in question is a huge body of water of variable salinity and surface area, which is around 600,000 hectares. It is the largest lake area in the country, the largest salt lake in South America and the fifth largest in the world. All these characteristics make it a unique habitat for hundreds of thousands of birds and other animals.

Last August, the Legislature of Córdoba unanimously approved the bill by which the province cedes environmental domain and jurisdiction over land located around this unique ecosystem to the National State.

Through his Instagram account, DiCaprio recalled the sanction of the initiative in the provincial Congress and remarked that “The creation of the Ansenuza National Park would protect Lake Mar Chiquita and the Rio Dulce wetlands (a key biodiversity and wilderness area of ​​global importance) in perpetuity, preserving and sustaining thousands of wildlife and an extraordinary abundance of waterfowl for the generations to come ”. The publication was accompanied by a photo in which dozens of flamingos are seen on the water and which was taken by Yanina Druetta from Natura International Argentina.

The protected area, which represents a total of 661,416 hectares, includes the Laguna de Mar Chiquita, river beds and permanent and temporary lagoons; in addition to muddy beaches, which integrate the water mirror with thickets of shrubs and cardones, forests of the Chaco type and wide pastures and flooded savannas.

Among the species that make up the vegetation of the place you can find from large carob trees and quebrachos to espartillares, reed beds and reeds, passing through transitional halophilic shrubs and shrubs.

Once the law in the province has been sanctioned, the project must be dealt with by the National Congress, which by means of another national norm, will accept the transfer of environmental jurisdiction and will subsequently create the National Park and Reserve. It will be the third in Córdoba after the Quebrada del Condorito National Park and Traslasierra National Park.

“The Argentine Government is ready to take the last steps necessary to make Ansenuza National Park a reality. This designation is a dream shared by local communities, the Córdoba Provincial Council, the National Parks Administration, the Argentine Ministry of the Environment, Argentine Birds, the Wyss Foundation, Natura Argentina and @rewild ”, added the protagonist of Titanic, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Aviator, and winner of the Oscar for best actor for The Revenant.

“Now is the perfect time for Argentina’s national legislators to formalize the creation of the Ansenuza National Park. Congratulations to the provincial government of Córdoba and the Argentine national government for working together to protect this irreplaceable place “ , concluded in the publication in which he arrogated the president Alberto Fernandez, to the Minister of Environment Juan Cabandié and the head of the Chamber of Deputies of the Nation, Sergio Massa.

From the official Instagram of the National Parks Administration they thanked Leo “for his commitment to the environment and his support for the creation of new protected areas in Argentina.”

It is not the first time that the actor who is in a relationship with the Argentine model Camila Morrone uses his social networks to refer to our country in environmental matters. At the end of January 2021 he made a post in which he celebrated the reintroduction of the jaguar in the Iberá Wetlands, which were carried out by Nación and Corrientes with the support of different NGOs, after a 70-year absence as a result of being victims of hunters.

